Novice semifinals results – New England Tournament of Champions, 71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship

Many of the best novice boxers in New England competed last night in the semifinals of the New England Tournament of Champions, part of the 71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship, at historic Lowell Memorial Auditorium.





To the delight of an always enthusiastic crowd, hometown-favorite Team Central had the most individual winners with seven, followed by Team Western (4), Team Southern (3) and Team Northern (1).

“Nate Balakin dominated his bout and next Thursday night’s finals match with the other light welterweight winner last night. Alejandro Paolino, is one everybody is looking forward to seeing,”

New England Golden Gloves Executive Director: Bobby Russo said. “Peter Maher looked very sharp as well in his impressive welterweight win.”

To purchase tickets call the Lowell Memorial Auditorium box office at 1.866.722.8881 or order online at www.LowellMemorialAuditorium.com. Individual event tickets are also available to purchase, starting at $16.00, only $7.00 for students.

Proceeds from the Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship go towards sending the New England Golden Gloves champions to the National Golden Gloves Championship (2017 in Lafayette, Louisiana), in addition to supporting local athletes and area gyms, the Boys & Girls Club, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, cancer funds, scholarships and many other great charitable causes.

The finals of novice division in the New England Tournament of Champions will be held Thursday, Feb. 23 at Lowell Memorial Auditorium.

Novice semifinals results and the remainder of the NE Tournament rounds are listed below:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

(winners listed first)

Central N.E. (CNE), Northern N.E. (NNE), Southern N.E. (SNE), Western NE (WNE)

Novice Division

MEN

FLYWEIGHTS (114 lbs.)

Shin Merinda (Haverhill, MA / CNE)

WPTS3 (4-1)

Orlando Vasquez (Johnston, RI / SNE)

BANTAMWEIGHTS (123 lbs.)

Anderson Moreiro (Brockton, MA / SNE)

WPTS3 (3-2)

Tashwan Ward (New London, CT / WNE)

LIGHTWEIGHTS (132 lbs.)

Miles Bloodworth (Manville, RI / SNE)

WPTS (5-0)

Danny Pang (Portland, ME / NNE)

Brian Zayes (Meriden, CT / WNE)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Troy Anderson (Dorchester, MA / CNE)

LIGHT WELTERWEIGHTS (141 LBS.)

Nathan Balakin (Tyngsboro, MA / CNE)

WTKO3 (1:59)

Joe Hoopaugh (Richmond, VT / NNE)

Alejandro Paulino (New London, CT / WNE)

WTKO3 (0:53)

Reuben Rouke (W. Wareham, MA / SNE)

WELTERWEIGHTS (152 lbs.)

Peter Maher (Arlington, MA / CNE)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Luis Garcia Rivera (New Haven, CT / WNE)

MIDDLEWEIGHTS (165 lbs.)

Furcy Ferreras (Peabody, MA / CNE)

WPTS 3 (5-0)

Josh Sealy (Fall River, MA / SNE)

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS (178 lbs.)

Ray Polanco (Roxbury, MA / CNE)

WPTS 3 (4-1)

Louie Hicks (No. Smithfield, RI / SNE)

HEAVYWEIGHTS (201 lbs.)

Luke Yetten (Waltham, MA CNE)

WPTS (5-0)

Jamie O’Connor (Providence, RI / SNE)

SUPER HEAVYWEIGHTS (201+ lbs.)

Stephan Moss (Holyoke, MA / WNE)

WPTS3 (3-2)

Timothy Hatfield, Jr. (Providence, RI / SNE)

Victor Lobov (Malden, MA / CNE)

WPTS (5-0)

Justin Rolfe (Fairfield, ME / NNE)

WOMEN

FEATHERWEIGHTS (125 lbs.)

Katherine Zehr (S. Portland, ME / NNE)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Rianna Travaglini (E. Hartford, CT / WNE)

LIGHT WELTERWEIGHTS – (141 lbs.)

Elizabeth Humphries (Agawam, MA / WNE)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Hannah Farda (Burlington, VT / NNE)

WELTERWEIGHTS (152 lbs.)

Kimberly Peltier (Woonsocket, RI / SNE)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Maya Rittmanic (Boston, MA / CNE)

71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship Schedule

(Lowell Memorial Auditorium – 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. first bout)

New England Tournament of Champions

Novice Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 23

Open Class Semifinals – Wednesday, Mar. 1

Open Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Mar. 2