“New England’s Future 5” weights from Worcester, MA

The official weigh in was held today at Pepe’s Pizza & Restaurant for tomorrow night’s “New England’s Future 5” card, presented by Rivera Promotions Entertainment, at The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS





MAIN EVENT – 8 ROUNDS

VACANT UBF NEW ENGLAND LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

(R) Richard Rivera (5-0, 4 KOs), Hartford, CT

(L) Kevin Cobbs (10-2, 4 KOs), South Boston, MA

CO-FEATURE – SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS

Bobby Harris, III (2-0), Worcester, MA

Saul Almeida (0-8-1), Framingham, MA

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS

Ray Graceski (5-0, 3 KOs), Springfield, MA

Pawel Bansiak (pro debut), Hartford, CT

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS – 6 ROUNDS

Jose Rivera (4-1, 3 KOs), Hartford, CT

Troy Artis (4-7-1, 3 KOs), Danbury, CT

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS

Jelame Garcia (6-0, 6 KOs), Lynn, MA

Nathan Schulte (0-4), Woburn, MA





WELTERWEIGHTS — — 4 ROUNDS

Derrick Whitley (2-0), Springfield, MA

Robert Blankenship (1-2), Cleveland, OH

Joseph Goss (pro debut), Bridgeport, CT

Samuel Vasquez (1-2, 1 KO), Montreal, Canada

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS

Omar Bordoy, Jr. (3-0, 1 KO), Danbury, CT

Seth Basler (0-4), Marion, IL

Wilfredo Pagan (3-0, 1 KO), Southbridge, MA

Bryan Abraham (6-28-2, 6 KOs), Schenectady, NY





JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS

Carlos Marrera, III (0-1), Bridgeport, CT

Luis Rivera (3-3, 1 KO), Hartford, CT

(All fights & fighters subject to change)

WHEN: Saturday, February 10, 2018

WHERE: The Palladium, Worcester, MA

PROMOTER: Rivera Promotions Entertainment

TICKETS: $75.00 (ringside) and $45.00 (general admission), are on sale and

available to purchase at www.ThePalladium.net or the Palladium

box office (general admission only), or by contacting Jose Rivera

(elgallojar@gmail.com/508.864.6954), AJ Rivera

(anthoneerivera@gmail.com/774.272.2269) or any of the fighters.

DOORS OPEN: 6:00 p.m, ET

FIRST BOUT: 7:00 p.m. ET

RING ANNOUNCER: John Vena