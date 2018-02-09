“New England’s Future 5” weights from Worcester, MA

The official weigh in was held today at Pepe’s Pizza & Restaurant for tomorrow night’s “New England’s Future 5” card, presented by Rivera Promotions Entertainment, at The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.
OFFICIAL WEIGHTS
MAIN EVENT – 8 ROUNDS
VACANT UBF NEW ENGLAND LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
(R) Richard Rivera (5-0, 4 KOs), Hartford, CT
(L) Kevin Cobbs (10-2, 4 KOs), South Boston, MA
CO-FEATURE – SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS
Bobby Harris, III (2-0), Worcester, MA
Saul Almeida (0-8-1), Framingham, MA
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS
Ray Graceski (5-0, 3 KOs), Springfield, MA
Pawel Bansiak (pro debut), Hartford, CT
SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS – 6 ROUNDS
Jose Rivera (4-1, 3 KOs), Hartford, CT
Troy Artis (4-7-1, 3 KOs), Danbury, CT
SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS
Jelame Garcia (6-0, 6 KOs), Lynn, MA
Nathan Schulte (0-4), Woburn, MA
WELTERWEIGHTS — — 4 ROUNDS
Derrick Whitley (2-0), Springfield, MA
Robert Blankenship (1-2), Cleveland, OH
Joseph Goss (pro debut), Bridgeport, CT
Samuel Vasquez (1-2, 1 KO), Montreal, Canada
JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS
Omar Bordoy, Jr. (3-0, 1 KO), Danbury, CT
Seth Basler (0-4), Marion, IL
Wilfredo Pagan (3-0, 1 KO), Southbridge, MA
Bryan Abraham (6-28-2, 6 KOs), Schenectady, NY
JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS
Carlos Marrera, III (0-1), Bridgeport, CT
Luis Rivera (3-3, 1 KO), Hartford, CT
(All fights & fighters subject to change)
WHEN: Saturday, February 10, 2018
WHERE: The Palladium, Worcester, MA
PROMOTER: Rivera Promotions Entertainment
TICKETS: $75.00 (ringside) and $45.00 (general admission), are on sale and
available to purchase at www.ThePalladium.net or the Palladium
box office (general admission only), or by contacting Jose Rivera
(elgallojar@gmail.com/508.864.6954), AJ Rivera
(anthoneerivera@gmail.com/774.272.2269) or any of the fighters.
DOORS OPEN: 6:00 p.m, ET
FIRST BOUT: 7:00 p.m. ET
RING ANNOUNCER: John Vena