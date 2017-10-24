“New England’s Future 4” Fact Sheet

WHAT: “New England’s Future 4” professional boxing event
WHO: Main Event – Heavyweights (8)
Vinnie “American Nightmare” Carita (16-1-1, 15 KOs), Pembroke, MA
Saul “El Fenix Asesino” Faraff (64-23-3 (56 KOs), Trinidad, Bolivia
Co-Feature – 180-lbs. Catchweight (4)
Richard “Popeye The Sailor Man” Rivera (3-0, 2 KOs), Hartford, CT
Hansen Castillo (0-2), Orlando, FL
Heavyweights (4)
Gabriel “Napao” Gonzaga (pro debut), Worcester, MA
Alejandro Esquilin Santiago (pro debut), Tampa, FL
Super Middleweights (4)
Elvis Figueroa (2-0, 1 KO), New Haven, CT
Rene Nazare (pro debut), Brazil
150-pound Catchweight (4)
Edwin Soto (10-2-2, 4 KOs), New Haven, CT
Anthony Everett (1-6), Lawrence, MA
Wilfredo “El Sucaro” Pagan (2-0), Southbridge, MA
Patrick Leal (0-3), Woburn, MA
Junior Welterweights (6)
Adrian “Tonka” Sosa (5-0, 4 KOs), Lawrence, MA
Shakha Moore (12-23-2 (2 KOs), Norwalk, CT
Junior Welterweights (4)
Anthony Laureano (5-0, 3 KOs), East Hartford, CT
Bruno Dias (0-3), Woburn, MA
Omar Bordoy, Jr. (2-0), Danbury, CT
Bryan “The Brick” Abraham (6-30, 6 KOs), Schenectady, NY
138-pound Catchweight
Timmy Ramos (4-0-1, 4 KOs), Framingham, MA
Seth Basler (0-2), Marion, FL
(All fights & fighters subject to change)
WHEN: Saturday, October 28, 2017
WHERE: DCU Center, Exhibition Hall, Worcester, MA
PROMOTER: Rivera Promotions Entertainment
TICKETS: Tickets, priced at $75.00 (ringside) and $45.00 (general
admission), are on sale and available to purchase at the DCU
Center box office, www.dcu.centerworcester.com, by contacting
Jose Rivera (elgallojar@gmail.com/508.864.6954), AJ Rivera
(anthoneerivera@gmail.com/774.272.2269) or any of the fighters.
DOORS OPEN: 6:30 P.M. ET
FIRST BOUT: 7:00 p.m. ET
RING ANNOUNCER: John Vena
OFFICIAL WEIGH IN: Friday, Oct. 27, 2017
Pepe’s Pizza & Restaurant
274 Franklin Street, Worcester, MA