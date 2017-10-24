“New England’s Future 4” Fact Sheet

WHAT: “New England’s Future 4” professional boxing event

WHO: Main Event – Heavyweights (8)

Vinnie “American Nightmare” Carita (16-1-1, 15 KOs), Pembroke, MA

Saul “El Fenix Asesino” Faraff (64-23-3 (56 KOs), Trinidad, Bolivia





Co-Feature – 180-lbs. Catchweight (4)

Richard “Popeye The Sailor Man” Rivera (3-0, 2 KOs), Hartford, CT

Hansen Castillo (0-2), Orlando, FL

Heavyweights (4)

Gabriel “Napao” Gonzaga (pro debut), Worcester, MA

Alejandro Esquilin Santiago (pro debut), Tampa, FL

Super Middleweights (4)

Elvis Figueroa (2-0, 1 KO), New Haven, CT

Rene Nazare (pro debut), Brazil

150-pound Catchweight (4)

Edwin Soto (10-2-2, 4 KOs), New Haven, CT

Anthony Everett (1-6), Lawrence, MA

Wilfredo “El Sucaro” Pagan (2-0), Southbridge, MA

Patrick Leal (0-3), Woburn, MA





Junior Welterweights (6)

Adrian “Tonka” Sosa (5-0, 4 KOs), Lawrence, MA

Shakha Moore (12-23-2 (2 KOs), Norwalk, CT

Junior Welterweights (4)

Anthony Laureano (5-0, 3 KOs), East Hartford, CT

Bruno Dias (0-3), Woburn, MA

Omar Bordoy, Jr. (2-0), Danbury, CT

Bryan “The Brick” Abraham (6-30, 6 KOs), Schenectady, NY

138-pound Catchweight

Timmy Ramos (4-0-1, 4 KOs), Framingham, MA

Seth Basler (0-2), Marion, FL





(All fights & fighters subject to change)

WHEN: Saturday, October 28, 2017

WHERE: DCU Center, Exhibition Hall, Worcester, MA

PROMOTER: Rivera Promotions Entertainment

TICKETS: Tickets, priced at $75.00 (ringside) and $45.00 (general

admission), are on sale and available to purchase at the DCU

Center box office, www.dcu.centerworcester.com, by contacting

Jose Rivera (elgallojar@gmail.com/508.864.6954), AJ Rivera

(anthoneerivera@gmail.com/774.272.2269) or any of the fighters.

DOORS OPEN: 6:30 P.M. ET

FIRST BOUT: 7:00 p.m. ET

RING ANNOUNCER: John Vena

OFFICIAL WEIGH IN: Friday, Oct. 27, 2017

Pepe’s Pizza & Restaurant

274 Franklin Street, Worcester, MA