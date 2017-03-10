New Date for Jerry Izenberg’s Barnes & Noble Staten Island Book Signing

Barnes & Noble will be hosting two East Coast book signings for legendary sportswriter JERRY IZENBERG next week for his new best-selling book, Once There Were Giants. The Golden Age of Heavyweight Boxing (Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.) Izenberg’s book delivers both his eyewitness accounts and revelatory back stories of the greatest era of heavyweight boxing, beginning in 1962 with Sonny Liston’s one-round destruction of Floyd Patterson to 1997 when Mike Tyson was disqualified for biting Evander Holyfield’s ear during their world championship rematch. In between there are the title reigns and legendary battles featuring Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman and Larry Holmes, among others. These men were giants in a ring with a single purpose — to fight other giants, testing themselves and each other to determine who was the best. Once There Were Giants is a celebration of the greatest era of heavyweight boxing — an extraordinary time, the likes of which we shall never see again.





The first book signing, which has a new date because of the snowstorm forecast, will now be on Wednesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. with legendary trainer and TV analyst Teddy Atlas. It will take place at the Barnes & Noble Staten Island (2245 Richmond Ave., Staten Island, NY 10314.) The second signing will be on Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. with one-time world title challenger and Bayonne, NJ legend Chuck Wepner. It will take place at the Barnes & Noble at Clifton Commons (395 Route 3 East, Clifton, NJ 07014.) Both book signings will include a reading by Izenberg and a discussion between his celebrity guest and him. All books for these events must be purchased from Barnes & Noble to qualify for signatures. Please be prepared to show your receipt.

Izenberg, one of only two columnists to have covered every Super Bowl, will be covering his 51st Kentucky Derby in May. Fifty-five of his past sixty-six years as a sportswriter and columnist have been spent at the Star-Ledger in Newark. He has been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame, the Sports Hall of Fame of New Jersey, and he is the only sportswriter to be inducted into the New Jersey Literary Hall of Fame He won the Associated Press’s Red Smith Award for distinguished contributions to sports journalism and the Boxing Writers Association of America’s Nat Fleischer Award for excellence in boxing journalism.