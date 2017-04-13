New Commercial For Canelo Alvarez Vs. Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr

Before Canelo Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs) meets Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. (50-2-1, 32 KOs) for perhaps the biggest boxing event in history featuring two Mexican fighters, fight fans can get ready for all of the guaranteed action in this newly released commercial available here. As the fighters prepare for the mega battle, the teaser video paints both Mexican countrymen as larger than life figures ready to go to war in the ring.





The advertisement, which will start on Saturday, April 15, opens with Canelo and Chavez, Jr. in historic Mexican locales. From there, the two most popular fighters in Mexico begin charging through a Mexican desert before breaking through a seemingly impenetrable wall. Their run ends in Las Vegas, where the fight will take place on the Saturday of Cinco De Mayo weekend.

“The message of this ad is simple – not every Mexican is what President Trump has labeled them,” said Oscar De La Hoya, the former 10-time world champion in six weight classes and Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, the company putting on the fight. “Not only are a huge majority of Mexicans hard workers, this fight between Canelo and Chavez Jr. will directly benefit American business and employees. From the Las Vegas hotels and restaurants that will be full because of this fight, American industry will have a very successful Cinco de Mayo weekend.”

The 45-second spot was produced by Leigh Simons Productions and will run through May 6th.

Canelo vs. Chavez, Jr. is a 12-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions and sponsored by Tecate, BORN BOLD, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Adriana’s Insurance and Interjet. Lemieux vs. Reyes is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Eye of the Tiger Management, Matthysse vs. Taylor is a 10-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Arano Boxing and Star Boxing. Diaz, Jr. vs. Avila is presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event will take place on Saturday, May 6 at T-Mobile Arena and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the closed circuit telecast of Canelo vs. Chavez, Jr. are priced at $75, not including applicable fees. All seats are general admission and additional tickets are on sale now at any MGM Resorts International box office or concierge desk. Tickets also can be purchased by phone with a major credit card at 800-745-3000.

HBO Sports presents a unique perspective and in-depth look at the highly anticipated May 6th pay-per-view showdown when CANELO/CHAVEZ JR.: A FIGHTING TRADITION debuts MONDAY, April 24 at 10:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on HBO.