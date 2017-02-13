NEVADA BOXING HALL OF FAME TO ANNOUNCE FIFTH CLASS OF INDUCTEES ON FEB. 15 IN LAS VEGAS

The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame will announce its fifth class of inductees on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. PST, Hall CEO/ president Michelle Corrales-Lewis announced. The 2017 class of nine boxers and five contributors will be revealed at Real Boxing, 5137 W. Oquendo Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89118. Lunch will be provide by TC’s Rib Crib.





The honorees will be formally inducted at the popular gala dinner on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Caesars Palace. Ticket information will be released shortly.

“We have elected yet another exceptional class of inductees and I can’t wait to introduce them,” said Corrales-Lewis, whose late husband, Diego Corrales, was a member of the NVBHOF’s inaugural class in 2013. “We have some of the best boxers ever in this group and I know fans are going to be excited to have the opportunity to meet them.

“Our class of contributors is very strong as well and all have made a significant imprint upon boxing in Nevada.”

Past inductees include some of the greatest fighters who have ever lived, including Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Roberto Duran, Julio Cesar Chavez, Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis and more.

The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame is an IRS 501 (c)3 charity and all donations are tax deductible. The Hall’s charitable contributions over the five years since its formation have helped boxers in need and boxing-related charities. Donations are welcome.

The Hall was founded in 2013 by noted boxing broadcaster Rich Marotta. For more information, phone 702-3NVBHOF, or 702-368-2463.