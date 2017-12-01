Nesn to air Star Boxing’s November 25th Slugfest at the Sun on Dec.3

JOE DEGUARDIA’S STAR BOXING is pleased to announce that if you were unable to attend the November 25th, SLUGFEST at the SUN, live from Mohegan Sun, you will be able to watch it on tape-delay, airing on NESN (New England Sports Network) Sunday, December 3rd at 8:00 PM ET.

November 25th’s, Star Boxing’s SLUGFEST at the SUN, from Mohegan Sun, will also re-air on NESN on:

Sunday, December 3rd at 8:00-10:00 PM (first-airing)

Friday, December 15th at 8:00-10:00 PM

Saturday, December 23rd at 6:00-8:00 PM

The broadcast will open with a 6-round Women’s Middleweight clash between former 2 time world champion Kali Reis and North Carolina native, Tiffany Woodard in a fight that had the fans on their feet the entire time.

In the co-feature bout, the vacant WBC Silver International Super Lightweight Title between Danny Gonzalez and Danny O’Connor, found a new home in dramatic fashion.

The the main event saw, Constantin Bejenaru and Thabiso Mchunu fight to a gritty 10-round decision for the WBC International Cruiserweight Title. We will not give you spoilers here, but believe us, you will want to stick around until the final bell.

On the NESN broadcast, you will hear top notch analysis from commentator, and Boston Bruins play-by-play analyst, Jack Edwards, former middleweight champion Dana Rosenblatt and ring-side reporter, and NESN’s own, Jahmai Webster.

Be sure to tune in THIS SUNDAY at 8:00 PM. Click HERE to find the NESN channel number in your area.

INFO:

STAR BOXING brings championship boxing to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Saturday, November 25 with two separate Championship Bouts along with a thrilling undercard of 6 additional fights.

WBC International and WBC Continental Americas Cruiserweight Champion CONSTANTIN BEJENARU, (12-0, 3KO’S), of Brooklyn, NY defends his titles against #1 ranked mandatory contender THABISO “The Rock” MCHUNU, (18-3, 13KO’S) of Kato Ridge, South Africa, in the ten round main event.

Undefeated DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ (Woodhaven NY, 14-0 5KOs) will put his perfect record on the line against highly regarded DANNY “DANNY O” O’CONNOR (Framingham MA, 28-3 10KOs) in a 10-round bout for the vacant WBC International Silver Super Lightweight Title in the co-featured title bout on the card.

Headlining his first main event, Bejenaru is coming off two victories seen on the popular Showtime series ShoBox: The New Generation, over previously undefeated contenders Stivens Bujaj and Alexey Zubov. A native of the Eastern European country, Moldova, Bejenaru is a quick handed aggressive fighter. He captured both vacant WBC Cruiserweight Championships (International and Continental Americas) with his dominant victory against Bujaj.

Mchunu is no stranger to big fights having challenged Oleksandr Usyk for the WBO World Cruiserweight Title last year. While Mchunu fell short in that world championship effort, he has since come back with a recent victory in South Africa to secure the mandatory challenger position. Mchunu holds a victory over highly regarded Eddie Chambers which also took place at Mohegan Sun Arena in 2013. Mchunu will be coming all the way from his home in South Africa for this coveted title opportunity.

Undefeated Danny Gonzalez has been attracting the attention of fans in and out of the ring. Maintaining a very busy 2017, Gonzalez will look to cap off his year with a WBC title in the co-featured matchup.

O’Connor, an Irish-American amateur star, has enjoyed success in the pros as well, beating the likes of former WBC Continental Americas Champion Michael Clark and former WBC World title challenger Vivian Harris. He comes into Mohegan Sun boasting an impressive pro record and two fight winning streak including a win over another previously undefeated prospect.