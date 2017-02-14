Boxing News 24/7


Neon Star Sports & Entertainment Launches New Promotional Company Knockout Night Boxing

Neon Star Sports & Entertainment (NSSE) Inc. has announced the formation of its promotional company, Knockout Night Boxing LLC. The company will be responsible for promoting and co-promoting “Knockout Night Boxing,” a series that airs on CBS Sports Network across North America. Additional broadcast partners will also be announced in the coming weeks.


“Knockout Night Boxing LLC is a fight-friendly promotion that provides a platform for athletes to showcase their skills while building their own brand,” said Knockout Night Boxing president/promoter John Andersen.

“Our ‘Knockout Night at the D’ series on CBS Sports Network last year was a huge hit, and so we are excited to expand across the United States and Mexico with our partner Pepe Gomez,” added Neon Star Sports & Entertainment CEO Mike Garrow. “Currently, the ‘Knockout Night Boxing’ series has 20 television dates scheduled for 2017. We are looking forward to delivering fight fans non-stop, action-packed excitement.”

Whit Haydon will serve as talent relations recruiter and Marvin Romero is the matchmaker. The rotating television team consists of Hall-of-Famer announcers Jim “J.R.” Ross and Al Bernstein, as well as veterans Sean Wheelock and Joey Varner. The primary ring announcer is Justin Roberts, who was the WWE ring announcer for 14 years.

