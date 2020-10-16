Nearing Takeover: Teofimo Lopez battles Vasily Lomachenko this Saturday on ESPN

Tomorrow night at the MGM Grand “Bubble” in Las Vegas, IBF Lightweight world champion, Teofimo Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs) squares off with WBA/WBO/WBC Franchise world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) in the most anticipated bout of 2020.

(Photo Credit: Mikey Williams / Top Rank )

Lopez is managed by Split-T Management and promoted by Top Rank.

The fight, which will be shown live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN + (Prelims at 7:30 PM ET, with the main card beginning approx. at 10 PM) has been front and center in the minds of boxing fans from all over the world for nearly a year when Lopez won his title with a sensational 2nd round destruction of Richard Commey on December 14, 2020, at Madison Square Garden.

Lomachenko, who many have at the top of the Pound-for-Pound rankings, will be facing his toughest test when he looks across the ring at the brash 23-year-old Brooklyn native in Lopez.

At Friday’s weigh-in, which was highlighted by a piercing stare-down, both fighters checked in at the lightweight limit of 135-pounds.

“Tomorrow night will be Teofimo’s coming out party. It will be the culmination of all the hard work he and his father have put in over eighteen years. It has been an honor for me and the entire Split-T family to have worked with him these last few years, and look forward to him being the youngest undisputed World Champion of the four-belt era,” said David McWater of Split-T Management.

Teofimo Lopez Press Conference Quotes:

“Hard work pays off. Eighteen years in, and it’s just the beginning, You haven’t seen anything yet.”

“The Takeover is not just a phrase we throw out there. This is the part where I’m leading the new generation. Winning this is a stamp and a mark to put on for the new era.”

“Get your popcorn ready and just enjoy the show. It’s ‘The Takeover.'”

“A true champion can adapt to everything. It goes for both of us. He fought in arenas sold out. I fought in arenas sold out. My job and my thing are having all of these belts wrapped around me.”