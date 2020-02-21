Near sellout Star Boxing adds broadcast for Feb.28 Rockin Fights

From the moment Star Boxing announced its double main event at the February 28, “Rockin’ Fights” featuring the return of Long Island knockout artist, CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN (24-1 20KO’S) against Colombian slugger HUMBERTO MARTINEZ (33-9-2 25KO’s), as well as world-rated heavyweight CARLOS TAKAM (37-5-1 28KO’s) against tough Brazilian FABIO MALDONADO (26-3 25KO’s), tickets began flying.





In what may be one of the most anticipated “Rockin’ Fights” to date, ringside, mezz and skybar seats have officially SOLD OUT. Limited tickets remain in the loge and more seating has been added to the stage.

To accommodate the overwhelming demand, Star Boxing is pleased to announce that FITE.TV PPV will be streaming the February 28 “Rockin’ Fights” 38 card on its PPV platform.

The stacked card includes undefeated rising stars in Dominican, WBC FECARBOX Bantamweight Champion, JUNIOR ALMONTE (13-0 9KO’s), Long Island’s WENDY “HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT (10-0 4KO) making his 2020 debut, ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS (5-0 1KO) in a step-up fight against veteran Antonio Sanchez. The action continues through the opening bouts of the evening including a pick em’ pro debut fight between PRINCE SLAUGHTER against decorated amateur AHMET “THE TURKISH WOLF” TUNCEL, the pro debut of Local 3 electrician BARKIM LOGAN, and kicking off the action, the first Lebanese professional fighter looking to remain undefeated, NADIM SALLOUM (3-0 2KO).





If you plan on attending what is set to be a stellar night of fights, do not wait any longer to get your tickets, as they are likely to be sold out before fight night. Purchase your tickets, HERE. If you cannot make it to The Paramount be sure to catch the action on FITE.TV for just $19.99 in the USA and Canada, and $9.99 outside of the USA/Canada. Pre-order “Rockin Fights” 38 via FITE.TV HERE