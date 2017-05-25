Sneak peek at Kell Brook vs. Errol Spence Jr. in advance of IBF welterweight world title fight this Saturday

SHOWTIME Sports has released a special feature in advance of Kell Brook’s IBF Welterweight World Title defense against undefeated U.S. star Errol Spence Jr. at Bramall Lane in Sheffield this Saturday, May 27 live on SHOWTIME®.

The feature will air as part of the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast (5:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. PT).

Both fighters can hardly wait for Saturday night when all eyes will be on Brook’s native land of Sheffield as more than 27,000 fans are expected to cheer on their hero against the Dallas-born Spence.





“It means absolutely everything, bringing world championship boxing to this stadium in Sheffield,” Brook said. “I can imagine just walking in the stadium and hearing the roar of the crowd from the bottom of the stands to the top and all around the arena.”

Spence said he doesn’t care about the “hostile” crowd. “Why did I agree to go to the U.K? Because that’s what real fighters do,” Spence said. “He did that. He came over to America and go the title from Shawn Porter.”