NE’s Future 3 Fact Sheet for June 10 in Worcester, MA

WHAT: “New England’s Future 3” professional boxing event
WHEN: Saturday, June 10, 2017
WHO:
MAIN EVENT – VACANT UBF ALL-AMERICAN SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (8)
Irvin Gonzalez (6-0, 6 KOs), Worcester, MA
Raul Lopez (10-2-1, 5 KOs), Bronx, NY
CO-FEATURE – VACANT UBF HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (8)
Sonya “The Scholar” Lamonakis (10-2-2 (1 KO), New York, NY by way of Greece
Laura “Lady Ram” Ramsey (10-7 (5 KOs), Winter Haven, FL
SPECIAL CRUISWEWEIGHT ATTRACTION (8)
Vinnie “American Nightmare” Carita (16-1-1 (15 KOs), Pembroke, MA
Marcelo Leandro “Queizada” Da Silva (22-4, 17 KOs), Osasco, Sao Paulo, Brazil
CATCHWEIGHT 205 lbs. (4)
Bryan Daniels (4-0, 2 KOs), Worcester, MA
Christopher “The Archbishop” Boykins (1-8, 0 KOs), Orlando, FL
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS (4)
Richie “Popeye The Sailor Man” Rivera (1-0, 1 KO), Hartford, CT
Nathan Schulte (0-2), Catrina, Brazil
SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS (4)
Bobby Harris III ((pro debut), Worcester, MA
Rodrigo Almeida (1-6, 0 KOs), Woburn, MA
Neal Sullivan (pro debut), Worcester, MA
Saul Almeida (0-8), Framingham, MA
WELTERWEIGHTS (4)
Andy Gonzalez (6-1, 5 KOs), Worcester, MA
Antonio Chaves Fernandez (7-32-4, 2 KOs), Brockton, MA
Derrick “Double Impact” Whitley (1-0, 0 KOs), Springfield, MA
Shaka Moore (12-22-3, 2 KOs), Norwalk, CT
Wilfredo “El Sucaro” Pagan (1-0, 0 KOs), Worcester, MA
Anthony Everett (1-5, 0 KOs), Lawrence, MA
JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS (6)
Adrian Sosa (2-0, 2 KOs), Lawrence, MA
Zach Johnson (0-1), New York, NY
WHERE: DCU Center, Exhibition Hall, Worcester, MA
PROMOTER: Rivera Promotions Entertainment
TICKETS: Tickets, priced at $75.00 (ringside) and $45.00 (general admission), are on
sale and available to purchase at the DCU Center box office,
www.dcu.centerworcester.com, by contacting Jose Rivera
(elgallojar@gmail.com/508.864.6954), AJ Rivera
(anthoneerivera@gmail.com/774.272.2269) or any of the fighters.
DOORS OPEN: 6:00 P.M. ET
FIRST BOUT: 7:00 p.m. ET
RING ANNOUNCER: John Vena
WEIGH IN: Friday, June 9, 2017 (5:30 p.m. ET start) Whiskey On Water, 97 Water St., Worcester – OPEN TO PUBLIC