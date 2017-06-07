NE’s Future 3 Fact Sheet for June 10 in Worcester, MA

WHAT: “New England’s Future 3” professional boxing event

WHEN: Saturday, June 10, 2017

WHO:

MAIN EVENT – VACANT UBF ALL-AMERICAN SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (8)





Irvin Gonzalez (6-0, 6 KOs), Worcester, MA

Raul Lopez (10-2-1, 5 KOs), Bronx, NY

CO-FEATURE – VACANT UBF HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (8)

Sonya “The Scholar” Lamonakis (10-2-2 (1 KO), New York, NY by way of Greece

Laura “Lady Ram” Ramsey (10-7 (5 KOs), Winter Haven, FL

SPECIAL CRUISWEWEIGHT ATTRACTION (8)

Vinnie “American Nightmare” Carita (16-1-1 (15 KOs), Pembroke, MA

Marcelo Leandro “Queizada” Da Silva (22-4, 17 KOs), Osasco, Sao Paulo, Brazil

CATCHWEIGHT 205 lbs. (4)

Bryan Daniels (4-0, 2 KOs), Worcester, MA

Christopher “The Archbishop” Boykins (1-8, 0 KOs), Orlando, FL





LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS (4)

Richie “Popeye The Sailor Man” Rivera (1-0, 1 KO), Hartford, CT

Nathan Schulte (0-2), Catrina, Brazil

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS (4)

Bobby Harris III ((pro debut), Worcester, MA

Rodrigo Almeida (1-6, 0 KOs), Woburn, MA

Neal Sullivan (pro debut), Worcester, MA

Saul Almeida (0-8), Framingham, MA

WELTERWEIGHTS (4)

Andy Gonzalez (6-1, 5 KOs), Worcester, MA

Antonio Chaves Fernandez (7-32-4, 2 KOs), Brockton, MA

Derrick “Double Impact” Whitley (1-0, 0 KOs), Springfield, MA

Shaka Moore (12-22-3, 2 KOs), Norwalk, CT

Wilfredo “El Sucaro” Pagan (1-0, 0 KOs), Worcester, MA

Anthony Everett (1-5, 0 KOs), Lawrence, MA

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS (6)

Adrian Sosa (2-0, 2 KOs), Lawrence, MA

Zach Johnson (0-1), New York, NY

WHERE: DCU Center, Exhibition Hall, Worcester, MA

PROMOTER: Rivera Promotions Entertainment

TICKETS: Tickets, priced at $75.00 (ringside) and $45.00 (general admission), are on

sale and available to purchase at the DCU Center box office,

www.dcu.centerworcester.com, by contacting Jose Rivera

(elgallojar@gmail.com/508.864.6954), AJ Rivera

(anthoneerivera@gmail.com/774.272.2269) or any of the fighters.

DOORS OPEN: 6:00 P.M. ET

FIRST BOUT: 7:00 p.m. ET

RING ANNOUNCER: John Vena

WEIGH IN: Friday, June 9, 2017 (5:30 p.m. ET start) Whiskey On Water, 97 Water St., Worcester – OPEN TO PUBLIC