“Jo Jo” Diaz Resigns With Team Heredia

Undefeated and World Ranked Featherweight Contender JOSEPH “JO JO” DIAZ, (24-0-0, 13 KO’s), has signed a five-year extension to his managerial agreement with brothers RALPH and MOSES HEREDIA.

The Southern California native Diaz represented the United States in the 2012 Olympics in London and he is currently ranked #1 by the WBO, #2 by the WBC, #4 by the IBF and #9 by the WBA in the talent rich division.

Said the 24-year-old Diaz, “I’m happy to announce that I’ve resigned with Ralph and Moses Heredia. Honesty, loyalty, and faithfulness is what they’ve shown me throughout my professional career. I’m honored to be working with them for another five years.”





Stated Ralph and Moses Heredia “We are proud to announce that “Jo Jo” has renewed his managerial contract with the Heredia brothers. We are excited to move forward with ‘Jo Jo’ and very enthusiastic about the future with our promotional partners, Golden Boy Promotions.”

“’Jo Jo’ is very dedicated and has proven with each test as a professional that he has the talent and will to become a world champion and we look forward to him fulfilling the promise he’s shown since turning professional in 2012.”

Most recently Diaz kicked off his 2017 campaign with a dominant 10-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Manuel Avila on May 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The victory was telecast on HBO Pay-Per-View on the undercard of the Canelo Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. clash.

Photo/Courtesy Ralph Heredia