Boxing News 24/7


Nations Cup in Serbia is first women’s competition to adopt new format

- Leave a Comment

The year’s first Elite and Youth Women’s international boxing competition drew to a close in the Serbian city of Vrba on Sunday, with the tournament marking an important change in format for the women’s sport. Following universal approval of the rule change at last December’s Executive Committee meeting, women’s bouts will now follow the men’s format, comprising three rounds of three minutes, and the boxers adapted well as the sixth Nations Cup delivering 16 superb new Youth and Elite champions.


The Youth gold medals were shared between four countries, with Bulgarian Emi-Mari Todorova (48kg), China’s Lisai Yu (64kg) and Hungary’s Adrienn Yuhasz (+81kg) sharing top spot on the podium with three Russian champions, Liubov Sharapova (51kg), Valeriia Rodionova (54kg) and Anastasiia Shamonova (75kg).

The Kazakhstan team then showed just how far women’s boxing has come in the country as it dominated the upper categories of the elite competition, winning golds at the 60kg, 64kg, 69kg, 75kg, 81kg and +81kg. Neeraj (51kg) also won gold as the resurgent India team secured four finalists, before the Serbian Milena Matovic (64kg) topped the podium at the end of an impressive tournament.

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Press Room / Nations Cup in Serbia is first women’s competition to adopt new format

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Popular Posts

Floyd Mayweather Never Dared To Be Great!
Floyd Mayweather angry over Jack-DeGale draw: “This is bad for boxing”
Manny Pacquiao says he has maybe four fights left, can box until 2018
Erislandy Lara defeats Yuri Foreman, then calls out Golovkin and Canelo
Chris Eubank Jr says he wants James DeGale next – says he is “coming for the rest of those teeth!”
Gervonta Davis dethrones Jose Pedraza for IBF 130lb title!
Floyd Mayweather asks, “Are they [the judges] being paid under the table?” after Jack-DeGale draw
Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button
Read previous post:
Joshua Vs Klitschko Smashes 80,000 Wembley Record

The World Heavyweight unification blockbuster between Anthony Joshua MBE and Wladimir Klitschko has broken box office records with over 80,000...

Close