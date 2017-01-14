Nathan Weise lands International Challenge Belt fight on April 1st

South London welterweight talent Nathan ‘Sugar Boy’ Weise (11-5-2) has landed an International Challenge Belt fight on April 1st in Crystal Palace.

The 32-year-old from Thamesmead will fight for the belt against an International contender over eight three-minute rounds on a Dove Box Promotions show on April Fool’s Day at Crystal Palace Leisure Centre.





Weise said, “This next fight is a nice little test for me to get eight rounds in and get back in the mix again. I ain’t boxed for a year; April will be a full year since I last fought.

“Last time I boxed at Crystal Palace Leisure Centre was in the ABA’s about 10 years ago and I used to go there for England squad training.

“I’ve still not been past six-rounds, so it’s just about getting the rounds under my belt.”

Weise’s last fight was in April 20016 at the York Hall, winning a points decision over six-rounds in a comeback fight after losing to Johnny Garton (13-1) in the fifth round of their Southern Area welterweight title clashin the previous bout.

After challenging for the Southern Area title on three occasions but failing to leave the ring with boxing’s oldest prize draped over his shoulder, Weise is excited at the prospect of winning his first belt in boxing.

“It’s not going to get me high up the rankings but it’s about getting those rounds in and seeing how I look in there; plus, it’s a nice belt, it looks like The Ring Magazine belt, so I’d like one of those for myself!”

The Thamesmead puncher still has his sights set on the prestigious Southern Area strap, and has plans to use this next fight as a stepping stone to getting his fourth shot at the honours.

“I’ve got a plan in place for after this fight; I aim to get this eight-rounder out of the way and then go for Southern Area titles.

“Depending on what’s available, and also depending on the outcome of my next fight and how I look in there.

“It’s all about the titles this year, I need to get into the top 20 because I can beat all the guys at the top, it’s all about timing and preparation. I’m 33 soon, so I need titles.”

Weise trains with Alec Wilkey at The Lansbury ABC in Poplar alongside Southern Area titlists and Prizefighter champions.

The 147-pounder commented on his forthcoming training camp, “I’m going to get good sparring with the usual lads in the gym like Johnny Coyle, Danny Connor, I.D. Hill, and Richie Gray.

“I want the toughest sparring I can get and I can travel as well, I can go to the Peacock Gym to spar with Ahmet Patterson.

“I’ve got a good three month training camp for this next fight, the first session back was this week. I’ll just be ticking over for the first part, getting the weight right and the sharpness back.

I’m looking for a big year in 2017, pushing on for titles.”

For tickets to the next fightcontact 07904 302 398