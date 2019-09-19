Nathan Heaney Expecting Fireworks

Nathan Heaney is still expecting fireworks despite his Midlands title not being on the line when he returns to action.





Heaney will engage in an international 10-rounder on his own turf, with the well-travelled Wilmer Gonzalez lined up as opposition.

The home favourite headlines BCB Promotions’ next bill at King’s Hall in Stoke-on-Trent on Saturday October 12. The show has been called ‘Stokin The Fire.’

The area middleweight champion was set to defend his crown against Josh Groombridge, only for the challenger to withdraw.





Heaney claimed the belt at the same venue, battling past the spirited Tom Stokes to claim the vacant strap on points.

Referee Kevin Parker scored the contest 96-94, a difference of two rounds in favour of Heaney, who remained unbeaten.

‘The Hitman’ has notched seven victories from seven pro outings, with two TKOs, and will be determined to keep up his winning streak.

His predecessor as Midlands boss, Tyler Denny, and Kelcie Ball were not in a position to replace Groombridge and battle for the belt on fight night.

Heaney wants a crack at national level next, with the English crown in his thoughts and a potential away day for his supporters.

He said: “I’m disappointed not to be boxing for the Midlands title, I announced the fight on the pitch at Stoke (City Football Club) and then, a week later, it was off.

“I was expecting it, really, I was more surprised that Groombridge took it in the first place. We’d sparred before and I looked decent against him in that.

“I had the same feeling about Ryan Aston (original opponent before Stokes was called up) and it happened again.

“We get it lined up, but when it dawns on them that it’s going to be a tough night, on an away show, they seem to pull out.

“There wasn’t anybody else available to box for the Midlands title, Kelcie Ball wasn’t available and Tyler Denny was injured, so this is where we are at.

“It should still be a good night, I’ve sold a lot of tickets and you can bet my fans will make a lot of noise at King’s Hall, as they always do.

“I’d love a crack at the English title, Jack Flatley is the champion and has defended it but he might vacate, because he’s got a shot at the Commonwealth.

“Down the line, I’m looking to get on an under-card for a televised show, to get my ‘Stokeys’ on the big stage. I’m hoping to be out one more time by the end of the year.

“The atmosphere they’ve created in Stoke is the best I’ve seen at a small hall in the country. I’m going to stick it on my opponent and put on a show for them.

“I’ve got what promoters want. I put the graft in, I’ve come through a good test and built up a loyal following. I’m only going to get better.”

Three fellow fighters from Stoke appear on the under-card with Atal Khan, Cole Johnson, Luke Caci all scheduled for the home corner.

Khan, Johnson and Caci are all graduates from Orme Boxing Club, with unblemished pro records to protect.

Super lightweight Khan debuted in April, recording a 40-37 points success over the vastly-experienced Ibrar Riyaz.

Lightweight prospect Johnson is targeting a quartet of paid victories, after recording three points victories starting with his debut last year.

He hasn’t conceded a round so far as a pro and has a good grounding, having become a national titleist as an amateur.

Johnson claimed England Senior Development honours in 2017 and wants to build a path towards further accolades.

Luke Caci, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, is another product of the Orme gym in action and is unbeaten himself, with eight wins to his credit.

The 29-year-old is maneuvering his way down to the super middleweight division, having boxed mostly at light heavy so far.

Caci scored his maiden stoppage last time out, halting Bryn Wain in the fifth of six rounds after dropping him with a right hand.

Troi Coleman, from Burntwood in Staffordshire, is 5-0 and all points successes, the last over Midlands title challenger Owen Jobburn.

‘The Hawk,’ a former kickboxer, still trains out of the Platinum gym in his hometown. He’s mainly performed at super middle so far.

Connor Lee Jones aims to extend his unbeaten start in the lightweight ranks, after racking up four spotless points verdicts.

Jones was an England international, as a junior amateur, and has since vanquished experienced foes in Liam Richards, Kristian Laight, Riyaz and Dean Jones.

Amy Timlin, from Southam in Warwickshire, completes the line-up at bantamweight, having previously scored points whitewashes over Roz Mari Silyanova and Sonia Klos.

She’s hoping to replicate her success in kickboxing where she claimed national, British, Commonwealth, European and world honours.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now. It will be £40 for entry on the door. For more information, contact the boxers.