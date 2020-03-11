Nathan Gorman not writing off Joe Joyce for Daniel Dubois fight

NATHAN GORMAN believes Joe Joyce is capable of upsetting Daniel Dubois in their huge Heavyweight clash, despite what cousin Tyson Fury believes.





Gorman famously felt the power of Dubois, getting knocked out in five rounds, when they met for the vacant British championship last July.

Like the Great British public, Gorman cannot wait for Dubois (14-0, 13 KOs) and Joyce (10-0, 9 KOs) to settle their rivalry at London’s o2 Arena on Saturday, April 11, live on BT Sport Box Office.





The winner of the titanic ‘Seek and Destroy’ tussle will close in on world champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, as well as banking the British, Commonwealth, European, WBC Silver, and WBO International titles.

Gorman, who will return to action on the undercard of Josh Taylor’s Glasgow return on May 2nd said: “It’s an exciting fight.

I think it’s 50-50 and it is wrong that some people appear to be writing off Joyce for this fight.”





He added: “Don’t get me wrong. If Daniel hits him he is going to do some damage, but you have to remember Joyce is 19 stone plus and if he hits Daniel he hurts him.”

Nathan might have lost to Dubois when it mattered in the ring, but he has also sparred plenty of rounds with Joyce over the years.

“Joyce has been competing as a high-end amateur, he is 30 plus and a man. He can fight!” said Gorman.

“I sparred with him at David Haye’s gym and also in Sheffield at the Team GB camp. He has come on leaps and bounds. We know about his size, but I was impressed with his strength and work-rate for such a huge man. He is very, very fit.

“I’d imagine Joyce might be careful early on, but he is one of those fighters who can also jump all over Daniel, make it awkward and smother his space.”

Gorman has never offered any excuses for his defeat against Dubois but believes the secret weapon is more than Daniel’s fight-ending power.

The Nantwich man holds Daniel’s trainer Martin Bowers in high esteem and added: “I knew how strong Daniel was going into the fight and he does the basics very well – the jab, the 1-2, the 1-2-hook and is good with his feet.

Martin Bowers had a very good game plan and Daniel will need the same from him in this fight coming up.

Credit where it’s due, Martin is a very good trainer.”

In the chief support, Ilford’s Anthony Yarde will challenge Manchester’s Commonwealth Light-Heavyweight champion Lyndon Arthur in a brilliant 50-50 clash.

Other fighters on the bill include David Adeleye, Dennis McCann, Archie Sharp, and Hamzah Sheeraz. Another title fight on the bill sees a rematch between British Welterweight Champion Chris Jenkins and Johnny Garton.