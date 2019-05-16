Nathan Decastro vs. Tommy Jacobs on June 22

Reigning World Boxing Union (WBU) Super Middleweight World Champion Nathan ‘Nightmare’ Decastro is set to defend not only his newly won crown, but also challenge for the recently vacated World Boxing Foundation (WBF) World title against current WBF International & European Super Welterweight Champion, Tommy ‘Sweet T’ Jacobs at the Prince’s Theatre in Clacton-on-Sea on Saturday 22nd June.





Back in April Decastro secured the World Boxing Union (WBU) Super Middleweight World Crown in his home City of Lincoln, following the fourth round retirement of his opponent, Ghanaian Daniel Adjei Sowah.

Sat ringside throughout the intense, albeit short lived, battle was reigning World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Super Welterweight International and European Champion Tommy Jacobs, who for the past year or so had been embroiled in a war of words on Social Media with the new Champ.

Following the fight it was clear that Jacobs being ringside and assisting his opponent was irritating the new Champion, as Decastro abandoned the on-camera post fight interview after answering just one question, choosing instead to switch tact altogether and voice his annoyance at Jacobs’ constantly calling him out on social media and that he had decided that he will make a voluntary defence of his WBU Crown against Jacobs as soon as the fight can be arranged.





Following further bitter public disagreements between the two protagonists eventually the venue and date were confirmed, as was the addition of the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) World Championship.

Supporting the Decastro-Jacobs WBU/WBF World title fight are two further Championship bouts.

The first sees Scotland’s Ben McGivern in battle once more against Hove, Sussex’s Navid Iran, for the vacant World Boxing Union (WBU) International Light Heavyweight Championship.

Last time the pair locked horns, back in November last year, McGivern lifted the vacant Professional Boxing Council (PBC) International Light Heavyweight title after eight sensational, close fought, all action rounds.

The second Championship fight pits St Albans’ Andy Hojdys against Latvia’s Dmitrijs Ovjannikovs for both the World Boxing League (WBL) International and European Boxing League (EBL) European Light Heavyweight titles.

In addition to the three Championship contests, there are also a number of International matches, the first featuring Orkney’s reigning WBL and EBL European Welterweight Champion Paul Peers in an eight round non-championship bout against Tanzania’s Amos Mwamakula.

Ipswich’s unbeaten Super Middleweight prospect Rob Elden looks to keep a clean sheet and extend his tally of wins when he faces the highly experienced Nicaraguan hardpan Ronny McField in a six rounder.

Clacton-on-Sea’s undefeated Featherweight Ben ‘The Claxican’ Cook also seeks to increase his win tally, when he faces Pablo Narvaez, who also hails from Nicaragua, in a four rounder.

The final Pro bout features Dean Porter, who is eager to get back to winning ways, following his loss to Jack Jones last month.

Porter also faces a Nicaraguan, in this case former International Boxing Organisation (IBO) and World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth World Title challenger Michael Isaac Carreo in a four round non-championship contest.

Nathan Decastro versus Tommy Jacobs for the World Boxing Union (WBU) and World Boxing Foundation Super Middleweight Championships headlines at the Prince’s Theatre, Town Hall, Station Road,, Clacton-on-Sea CO15 1SE on Saturday 22nd June 2019.

Tickets, priced £60 (VIP) and £30 (Standard seating) are available by calling the ticket line on 07475 096532 and from Monday on-line at www.tkoboxoffice.com