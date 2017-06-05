Nathan Clarke is delighted to have his boxing career back on track

.

The 26-year-old had a two-year sabbatical before making his ring return in December. A points victory on that occasion was followed up with a stoppage victory last time out, in February, and is preparing for his next outing on BCB Promotions’ ‘Pride of the Potteries’ show at Fenton Manor, Stoke, on Saturday, 15th July.

“I am back to full fitness now and I feel great,” Clarke told bcb-promotions.com. “After my last fight in Stoke I got the stoppage win and I was on a massive high from that. Now I have been back in the gym and I am ready to start again. I don’t know if this fight will be for four or six rounds but I will do whatever and I will be ready for it.





“This is my seventh fight now, and with my stoppage victory last time I know that people will be expecting things from me. I like to just keep working away quietly and go under the radar and make a name for myself and have people taking note of me because of my performances.

“Hopefully this fight can lead on to a title or a big fight. Everybody wants a title and it would be a perfect way for me to pay back all the people that have helped me out along the way by getting one.

“It is nice to be active. I boxed in December and February and now I am back out again in July so I am getting out there more frequently now. I was busy with my amateur club in the last couple of years and I have been concentrating on them but now I am putting myself first and getting my career going.”

“I have started to do a lot more strength and conditioning for this fight. It should add more power and mobility to my game. In my career so far I haven’t paid much attention to strength and conditioning but as I get the longer fights I will need it and it will only improve me. Hopefully people will see the benefits of it in my next fight.





The Winsford based Welterweight has been preoccupied with running his boxing club but he feels he has learned from the fighters there and also from the fellow professionals he has been training with and he believes this has helped him with the success he has enjoyed since his return to the ring.

“As my gym has grown it has helped me too,” he added. “I am learning things each day from the different boxers I coach so that benefits me.

“I have only had seven professional fights and at the minute I am still very inexperienced on the pro circuit. I have the pleasure of training with some top boxers like Andy Keates and Kieron McLaren and I am learning lots from them.

“I didn’t know much about the lad I was fighting in my last one. I knew Nick Golubs was new on the circuit and he was quite unpredictable and no one knew too much about him. That made it a bit of a guessing game and it was on a big Ricky Hatton promoted show so I was nervous before it.

“He was game and he came for a fight and that helped me because I was able to show my boxing ability as well as my fighting ability. I never go in looking for the knockout but it was nice to get it and it was the perfect ending to a perfect night. I wouldn’t mind a few more like that.”

Clarke is looking forward to fighting close to his home in Stoke for the second time in a row and he thinks the home crowd will be a big help to him as he looks to put on a performance that could lead to bigger things.

“I am classing this fight as one of my hardest fights. I go into every fight expecting it to be my toughest one because you never know what you are going to get. If it goes the distance then it will be good to get the rounds under my belt and hopefully after this fight I will get a phone call giving me a big opportunity.

“Being the home fighter gives you that extra boost. When the other fighter is coming at you and is pressuring you and you have your home support behind you, shouting your name, it is a big advantage. It gives you the second wind and the confidence to get through the fight.”

‘Pride of the Potteries’ also features fellow unbeaten Stoke trio Luke Caci (light heavyweight), Kieron McLaren (lightweight) and Owen Jobburn (super welterweight).

Stafford welterweight Rob Hunt, and Ludlow’s former Midlands Area Welterweight Champion, Craig Morris, complete the card.

Tickets are priced at £30 for Standard unreserved tickets or £60 VIp Ringside. They are available by calling the boxers direct or 07734 118 041.