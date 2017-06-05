Nate Williams – From NCAA Division I Basketball To Professional Boxer

At 6’8″ and 240 pounds, Nate Williams’ God given physical attributes would naturally lead him to a career on the hardwood floors of basketball arenas. But, after a good career as a forward in the University of Western Kentucky basketball program, Williams’ heart, ability, and size have led him from NCAA Division I Basketball to professional boxer.

Williams 1-0 (1 KO) made his professional boxing debut April 27 on the Top Catz Boxing promoted Thursday Night Fights at the Armory card, and he made a huge impression on boxing fans. Williams entered the ring by stepping over the top rope, and then used his ability, athleticism, and power to blast Brandon Maske into submission.

Williams, who is a certified trainer at Title Boxing Club in Cary, NC, is wildly popular and understands the importance of entertaining fans, “This isn’t my first rodeo. I have actually been dedicated in three sports basketball, MMA, and boxing. I understand the importance of hard work and giving fans something they like, so they will come back.”





Williams returns to the ring June 22 on the Top Catz Boxing promoted Durham Fight Night card. Williams will bring his intimidating stature and quiet confidence into the ring against a hungry Buddy Tessling of Charleston, West Virginia.

Tessling 0-1 is looking for his first professional win, and accepted the challenge to come to North Carolina to beat Williams. “I’m coming to North Carolina to take his “O” get my first win as a pro, and put on a show!”

Williams acknowledges Tessling’s courage to come to North Carolina to fight, but with a slight head nod and slight smile Williams goes back to work knowing he has to be ready to win and entertain his fans.

Williams vs. Tessling is a thrilling match-up of young Heavyweights on a card headlined by newly crowned UBF All–American Champion Maynard Allison.





Also featured on Durham Fight Night – “A Night of North Carolina’s Rising Stars” card will be Austin Bryant 4-0 (4 KO’s) and Hafiz Montgomery 3-1 (2 KO’s) battling for the vacant WBF North American Regional Title, Top Catz Boxing’s Carlos Olmeda 2-0 (2 KO’s), and Dangerous Donnie Marshall 4-0 (3 KO’s) looks to extend his winning streak.

Tickets to the event, which is promoted by Top Catz Boxing, are priced at $30, $40, and $75.

About Durham Fight Night

Top Catz Boxing presents Durham Fight Night – “A Night of North Carolina’s Rising Stars” Thursday, June 22, 2017 at the Durham Armory located at 220 Foster Street in Durham, NC. Doors open at 6PM. First fight is at 7PM.

Durham Fight Night (#DFN) will be an exciting, fun filled night featuring North Carolina’s best rising stars in professional boxing. Newly crowned UBF Champion Maynard Allison, Carlos Olmeda, Nate Williams, Austin Bryant, and the return of the top entertainer in the sport of Boxing, “The Pink Panther” Miree Coleman are scheduled to compete.

Top Catz Boxing’s commitment to building local talent into stars and creating legendary North Carolina fights and boxers is reflected in Durham Fight Night – “A Night of North Carolina’s Rising Stars.”

