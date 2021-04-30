Nakano, Fujita, Murata Sign with All Star Boxing

Miami, FL; On early Thursday morning President of All Star Boxing, Inc Felix “Tuto” Zabala Jr has announced he has signed a trio of Japanese prospects to an exclusive multi-year promotional agreement. Mikito Nakano(5-0 4 KO’s), Kenji Fugita(1-0 1 KO) & Subaru Murata( Pro Debut) will look to invade the U.S this coming spring where they will make regular appearances on Zabala’s long running hispanic boxing series ” Boxeo Telemundo” which is slated to commence May 7th in Kissimmee, FL.

Mikito Nakano, 25, of Hiroshima, Japan but now residing in Tokyo were he represented Tokyo University of Agriculture during his amateur career, compiling a record of 68 wins with only 8 loses and multiple amateur crowns. Nakano has jumpstarted his career displaying great power with 4 knockouts in 5 fights, his trainer Carlos Linares of Venezuela has nicknamed the young phenom “Manos De Acero” meaning “Iron Fist”.

“I am ready to invade the U.S and be Japans biggest boxing star” stated a Jubilant Mikito Nakano “Soon the World will see my Iron Fist”

Kenji Fujita, 27, of Kurashiki, Okoyama, Japan but also residing in Tokyo were he trains under the Teiken Boxing Gym. Fujita, is one of Japans best amateurs out of the bantamweight division were he had accomplished over 150 wins and traveled to multiple boxing tournaments including countries like Kazakhstan, Philippines and Aremnia amongst others. Fujita made his much anticipated pro debut at the famed Korakuen Hall this past March, stopping Motosuke Kimura in the 6th round.

“We are happy with our pro debut win this past march under Teiken promotions” noted Kenji Fujita ” I am excited to soon be able to fight and train in the United States were I can acquire great experience for my professional career.

Subaru Murata, 23, from Iwade City, Japan represented Nihon University as a boxer were he has much success as an amatuer, in 2018 he won the All Japan Championship and the following year he took the “Excellent Fighter” award in Japans annual boxing award ceremony. Murata also fought in AIBA Youth Championships amongst other competitions where he finished 68-12 as an amateur and will now make the leap into the pro ranks.

“It is truly an honor for me to continue my career as a professional with such a legendary promotional company in Teiken” stated Murata ” I can’t wait to fight in the United States and show my skills at the International level”

We are delighted to continue our longstanding relationship with Mr. Akihiko Honda of Teiken Promotions as we welcome this new generation of Teiken fighters” stated Felix Zabala ” We look to showcase these prospects on our Boxeo Telemundo series which will help them grow a fanbase in the United States” Zabala added ” The goal is for them to become International stars”

Teiken is the oldest Boxing club in Japan dating back to 1926, some of its world champions are Ryota Murata, Shisuke Yamanaka, Jorge “El Nino De Oro” Linares, Toshiaki Nishioka, Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, Toshiyuki Igarashi, Genaro “Chicanito” Hernandez RIP, David Griman, Eloy Rojas, Takahiro Ao, Jose Luis Bueno, Takashi Miura, amongst others.