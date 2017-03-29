NABF Sets Sail for San Diego

The 49th NABF Convention will take place from June 29 through July 2 at the Westin Gaslamp Quarter in sunny San Diego, California. Although the specific details of the agenda are being ironed out, we wanted to pass along this information early so that you can start making your travel arrangements.





We are very excited about the location for this year’s convention. The colorful history of San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, combined with its world-class boutiques and San Diego’s best dining and nightlife, make this urban district truly unique. In addition to being steps from a multitude of dining, drinking and shopping experiences, the Westin Gaslamp Quarter is minutes from Petco Park, SeaWorld, the San Diego Zoo, Little Italy, Old Town and other San Diego landmarks.

We will have links up shortly to permit you to register for the convention and book your hotel room through the NABF website, www.nabfnews.com. We have a fantastic rate of $149.00 per night.

Please note, as in years past, you will need to book your hotel rooms separately from your convention registration. We only have a limited number of rooms at the special room rate ($149.00) and these rooms will go fast, so we will notify you when the links are up and they are ready to be booked.