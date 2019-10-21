Mykquan Williams vs. Tre’Sean Wiggins this Thursday, Oct.24

DiBella Entertainment’s acclaimed Broadway Boxing series returns to Brooklyn, NY, THIS THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24, at the Generoso Pope Athletic Complex on the campus of St. Francis College. The 110th edition of the long-running Broadway Boxing series will be live streamed exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. Broadway Boxing is presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, Christos Steak House and Gagliardi Insurance.





Advance tickets for the event are priced at $160, $110, $80 and $50 and available here or by calling 212-947-2577. The Generoso Pope Athletic Complex is located at 180 Remsen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201. Doors on the night of the event will open at 6:30 p.m. with the first bell at 7:00 p.m.

Headlining the event is the highly anticipated New York City return of undefeated super lightweight prospect “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams (15-0, 7 KOs), of East Hartford, CT, who will defend his WBC USNBC Title against Tre’Sean Wiggins (11-4-2, 6 KOs), of Johnstown, PA. Guided by renowned manager Jackie Kallen, Williams returns to the ring following a unanimous decision victory against Rickey Edwards on May 17, at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT. In his last local appearance on February 7, 2018, Williams stunned the packed house at B.B. King Blues Club in Times Square with a stunning first-round knockout of Preston Wilson.

Fighting in Philadelphia to kick off 2019, the 29-year-old southpaw Wiggins won an eight-round unanimous decision over hometown favorite Samuel Teah on February 23. Following up on April 26 also in Philadelphia, Wiggins battled to a hotly contested eight-round draw with popular local prospect Branden Pizarro.





Bronx, NY heavyweight George Arias (14-0, 7 KOs), a native of the Dominican Republic, faces Gabriel “Torito” Hernandez (10-0, 9 KOs), of El Cajon, CA, in a scheduled eight-round bout. The undefeated 27-year-old Arias has gone the eight-round distance twice this year in dominant performances versus Robert Simms on March 2 and Keith Barr on May 17. The 24-year-old Hernandez began 2019 with two first-round knockouts and, most recently, won a six-round unanimous decision against Daniel Najera on August 23, in Corona, CA.

Sensational Puerto Rican welterweight prospect Jose “Cheito” Roman (9-0, 4 KOs) returns to New York City putting his undefeated record on the line against battle-tested veteran Fabian Lyimo (23-10-2, 15 KOs), of Silver Spring, MD, in a scheduled eight-rounder. Fighting twice this year, the 25-year-old Roman most recently won a six-round unanimous decision versus Damian Sosa on July 13, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. In his last area appearance, Roman thrilled the crowd at Melrose Ballroom in Astoria, NY, with a six-round unanimous decision against Marcus Beckford. A native of Tanzania, Lyimo has contended with numerous undefeated prospects throughout his career, including Santiago Dominguez and Ismael Garcia in 2019.

In an excellent eight-round women's bout, popular undefeated contender Tiara Brown (8-0, 6 KOs), of Washington, D.C., battles Vanessa Bradford (5-1-2), of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, in defense of her WBO NABO Super Featherweight Title. A full-time police officer in Washington D.C., where she was named the 2019 Police Office of the Year by the Metropolitan Police Department of D.C., the 31-year-old Brown returns to the ring off of a sixth-round knockout of Angel Gladney on May 18, in her hometown. Bradford heads into the title bout following a six-round decision against Stephanie Essensa on March 30, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.





Juan Carlos Carrillo (1-0, 1KO), a 2016 Olympian from Colombia, makes his highly anticipated New York area debut in a six-round light heavyweight bout. The 26-year-old Carrillo advanced to the second round at the Olympics in Rio de Janiero, Brazil, and was among the country’s most decorated amateurs, compiling a 388-23 record while earning international accolades and awards since 2010. In his professional debut, the native of Barranquilla, Colombia, knocked out Yendris Valdez in the second round on May 17, 2019, in Miami, FL.

In a six-round women’s lightweight bout, two-time world title challenger and Brooklyn fan favorite Melissa “Little Miss Tyson” St. Vil (11-4-4, 1 KO) clashes with former world champion Dahiana Santana (36-11, 15 KOs), of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, over six rounds. St. Vil will look to bounce back into the win column following an unsuccessful world title clash with Delfine Persoon on March 9, in Belgium.

Former amateur standout Jude “King Zar” Franklin (9-0-1, 8 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY, is secure victory against Hayron Santiago-Lopez, (6-5-1, 4 KOs), of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, in a scheduled six-round super featherweight bout. Winner of his three previous bouts by knockout, the 24-year-old Franklin hits the ring following a six-round majority draw to Aleem Jumakhonov on March 8, in Queens, NY. The 22-year-old hard-hitting Santiago-Lopez faces Franklin after a fourth-round knockout of Luis Enrique Rivera on May 24, in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico.

Popular local junior featherweight Khalid Twaiti (5-0, 3 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY, will see action in a scheduled six-round bout against Jose Alfredo Flores Chanez (7-10, 4 KOs), of Tijuana, Mexico. The 23-year-old Twaiti made his 2019 debut with a third-round knockout of Jeno Tonte on April 10, in New York City. Chanez travels to Brooklyn, NY coming off a second-round knockout of Irvin Canela on August 23, in his hometown.

Undefeated featherweight prospect Jose “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (12-0-2, 4 KOs), of New York, NY, battles Ramon Contreras (15-7, 6 KOs), of Quellon, Chile. Taking his nickname from his cousin, boxing legend Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, the 23-year-old Jose has won four fights in a row including a career-best first-round knockout of David Berna on March 8, in Queens, NY. Contreras has won four of his last six bouts, including a unanimous decision against previously undefeated prospect Emanuel Horacio Gonzalez.

Undefeated local fan favorite Ariel “El Kuman” Lopez (13-0, 8 KOs), of Queens, NY, faces Victor Trejo “Pillito” Garcia (17-11-1, 8KOs), of Tlainepantla, Mexico, in a six-round bantamweight bout. A native of Mexico, the all-action 23-year-old Lopez has stopped two of his last three opponents, including a fourth-round knockout of Ivan Martino on July 12, in Queens, NY.

Rounding out the card, undefeated New York City newcomer Pablo Valdez (2-0, 2 KOs), will take on

Jimmy Rosario (3-8, 2 KOs), of Puerto Rico, in a four-round welterweight bout.