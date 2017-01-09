Mykal Fox takes on hard punching Tre’Sean Wiggins

Undefeated junior welterweight prospect, Mykal “The Professor” Fox will take on hard-punching Tre’Sean Wiggins in the main event of a big night of boxing on Saturday night, February 11th at the Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington, Maryland.

Fox, 21 years old of Forestville, Maryland is coming off a good 2016, where he went 4-0 and became a main event fight in the Maryland area.

Mykal Fox

The 3-year pro is coming off a 7th round stoppage over Juan Rodriguez on November 5th in the same venue.

Wiggins of Newbergh, New York has a record of 7-2 with six knockouts.

The 26 year-old southpaw scored knockouts in his first three bouts by knockout which was highlighted by a 1st round destruction of current WBA Super Featherweight world champion Jason Sosa.

The 7-year professional is coming off a six-round split decision defeat to Benjamin Whitaker on April 15, 2016 in Verona, NY.

In 6-round bouts:

Luther Smith (6-1, 5 KO’s) of Bowie, Maryland will take on Darnell Pierce (5-0, 1 KO) of Austin, Texas in a cruiserweight bout.

Sam Crossed (5-0, 3 KO’s) of Washington, DC will battle Hafiz Montgomery (3-1, 2 KO’s) of Toms River, NJ in a cruiserweight bout.

Marcus Bates (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) of Washington, DC will take on Jose Elizondo (2-2) of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico in a super bantamweight bout.

In 4-round bouts:

Christopher Warden (2-0, 2 KO’s) of Lusby, Maryland battles Lamont White (0-5) of Washington, DC in a junior welterweight bout.

Patrick Rivera (2-0, 1 KO) of Edgewood, Maryland tangos with Gregory Clark (0-1) of Washington, DC in a super middleweight bout.

Jarrett Hurd (1-0) of Accokeek, Maryland boxes Dawond Pickney (1-3-1) of Hot Springs, Arkansas in a junior middleweight bout.

Greg Outlaw Jr. (1-0) of Bowie, Maryland takes on an opponent to be named in a junior middleweight bout.

Tickets are on sale for $75, $60 and $40 at www.kpboxing.com or by calling 301-899-2430