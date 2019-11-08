Mykal Fox Headlines On December 6th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia

Undefeated Super Middleweight Kalvin Henderson takes on Genc Pllana





Undefeated Joshafat Ortiz, Devar Farhedi, Ryan Umberger and Brandon Mullins to appear

World Ranked Marcus Bates takes on Jesus Martin

Philly favorite Damon Allen in action





Philadelphia, PA (November 8, 2019)– World-Ranked welterweight Mykal Fox will compete in the 10-round main event on Friday night, December 6th at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The 10-bout card will be promoted by King’s Promotions.

Fox of Forestville. Maryland is ranked number-15 by the WBA, has a record of 21-1 with five knockouts.





The 24 year-old Fox is a five year professional and has garnered his world ranking on the strength of wins over Ricardo Garcia (14-1), Gonzalo Carlos Dallera (5-0), 2016 Olympic Gold Medal Winner Fazliddin Gainazarov (7-0) and in his last bout, Fox won a 10-round unanimous decision over Eudy Bernardo (25-4) on September 14th in Bethlehem, PA.

Fox’s opponent will be named shortly.

In the eight-round co-feature, undefeated super middleweight Kalvin Henderson will take on Genc Pllana.





Henderson of Fayetville, Arkansas has a record of 12-0 with eight knockouts.

The 29 year-old is a three year professional, and has had a meteoric climb up the super middleweight latter.

Henderson has wins over Bobby Taylor (4-0) and Brandon Robinson in a bout that was voted Philadelphia Fight of the Year for 2018. In his last bout, Henderson stopped Antowyan Aikens on May 10th at the 2300 Arena.

Pllana of Hagerstown, Maryland has a record of 7-1 with four knockouts.

The 25 year-old is a two-year professional who has defeated Jason Bell (3-0) and in his last bout, Pllana stopped Alex Lara in one-round on October 24th in Washington, DC.

A packed undercard has been assembled as some very talented fighters will be on display.

In eight-round bouts, WBA Number-14 ranked super bantamweight Marcus Bates (10-1-1, 8 KOs) of Washington, DC battles Jesus Martinez (26-10, 13 KOs) of Hollywood, Florida.

In six-round bouts, Joshafat Ortiz (7-0, 4 KOs) of Reading, PA will take on an opponent to be named in a lightweight bout.

Shinard Bunch (3-1, 3 KOs) of Camden, NJ fights Vicente Morales (3-4-2, 2 KOs) of Matamoros, MEX in a welterweight contest.

Anthony Mercado (13-4, 11 KOs) of Arecibo, PR takes on an opponent to be named in a junior welterweight bout.

Undefeated Devar Ferhadi (7-0, 6 KOs) of Frederick, Maryland will square off with fellow undefeated Vincent Baccus (4-0-1, 3 KOs) of Okmulgee, OK in a super middleweight bout.

Damon Allen (16-1-1, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia fights an opponent to be named in a junior welterweight fight.

In four-round bouts:

Ryan Umberger (3-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Charon Spain (1-13-1) of Davenport, IA in a junior middleweight contest.

Brandon Mullins (6-0, 2 KOs) will box an opponent to be named in a middleweight fight.

Tickets are $100, $75 and $50 and can be purchased at www.2300arena.com