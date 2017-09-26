Josh Warrington takes on Dennis Ceylan on Oct.21

Josh Warrington takes on undefeated Dane Dennis Ceylan in a Final Eliminator for the IBF Featherweight World title at the First Direct Arena on Saturday 21st October, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

The Leeds hero (25-0, 5 KOs) is within touching distance of forcing a dream World title showdown with bitter rival Lee Selby.





Former European Champion Ceylan (18-0-2, 8 KOs) has his sights firmly set on World title honours but must overcome his toughest career challenge to date in the undefeated Warrington if he is to set-up a clash with Selby.

Chief support on an unmissable evening of action sees Huddersfield’s British Super-Lightweight Champion Tyrone Nurse (35-2-2,7 KOs) make a highly-anticipated defence of his crown against undefeated Chorley star Jack Catterall (18-0, 10 KOs).

Rising Manchester Super-Featherweight star Zelfa Barrett (18-0, 11 KOs) has a chance to win his first professional title when he takes on Chris Conwell (9-2, 2 KOs) for the Vacant English strap.





Undefeated Liverpool Super-Welterweight talent J.J Metcalf (16-0, 8 KOs) takes on Leeds native Damon Jones (15-1, 3 KOs) in an official eliminator for the British title currently held by Warren stablemate Liam Williams.

Undefeated Midlands Area Super-Featherweight Champion Lyon Woodstock takes on Southern Area Champion Craig Poxton in a guaranteed barn burner.

A stellar undercard also features British Middleweight Champion Tommy Langford (18-1, 6 KOs); former Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and GB squad standout Sam Maxwell (Super-Lightweight, 3-0, 2 KOs); Bradford Welterweight Darren Tetley (14-0, 5KOs); Chapel-en-le-Frith Cruiserweight Jack Massey (12-0, 6 KOs); Doncaster Featherweight Reece Mould (6-0, 2 KOs); Leeds Flyweight Jack Bateson (1-0, 1 KO) and the professional debut of Leeds fighter Jack Daniels.

Tickets for Warrington v Ceylan priced at £30 (Upper Tier), £40 (Lower Tier), £60 (Floor), £100 (Floor), £120 (Floor) and £200 (VIP/Hospitality) are available from: