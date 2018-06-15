MURRAY LOOKING TO GET MINTED WITH GGG REMATCH





MARTIN MURRAY can start dreaming of a rematch against Gennady Golovkin if he successfully unleashes his fury on Roberto Garcia.

The St Helens man challenges for the Mexican’s WBC silver middleweight title at London’s o2 on June 23, in another blockbuster ﬁght being screened live on BT Sport.

If Murray wins and makes one successful defence he will become mandatory contender for Golovkin’s WBC world title. The British braveheart was beaten in 11 rounds by GGG in February 2015, but the chance of a rematch is consolation for WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders pulling out twice through injury.

Golovkin would mean a big money ﬁght, but he cannot overlook Garcia who has stepped into replace Saunders.





Murray, 35, said: “I was devastated when Billy pulled out because I took myself away from the family for two sets of training camps which are invaluable and it is time you can never get back. “I was obviously gutted, but I will take my frustrations out on Garcia. He is gonna get it.

“I hear that if I win this and make one defence I become mandatory contender. I don’t know the crack there. All I do know is that beating him puts me in a great position.

“I am hoping that is the case because I have never been a mandatory challenger. I have always been a voluntary defence for my world title ﬁghts.

“I’m a seasoned campaigner and been in with all types of ﬁghters. Garcia is more suited to me than Billy Joe Saunders.





“I won’t have to go looking for him like I would Billy. He is going to be in my face, he is a tough ﬁghter, on a winning run and conﬁdent.”

Murray who has won 36 of his 41 ﬁghts ﬁrst saw Saunders pull out of an April date and then next week’s scheduled showdown fell apart. There was friendship between Murray and Saunders, but the ill-feeling is now real and if they could ﬁnally meet there is needle.

Murray added: “If the Billy Joe ﬁght it ever happened would sell because there is real animosity because of that he did twice and he isn’t a man of his word.” Garcia will be accompanied by his legendary promoter Don King when he arrives in Britain early next week.

Garcia v Murray head a high quality bill that includes Anthony Yarde’s WBO Intercontinental light heavyweight title defence against Dariuz Sek. In a battle for the vacant English heavyweight championship KO King Daniel Dubois meets trash talking Tom Little. Others stars on the bill include Ohara Davies, Darryl Williams, Johnny Garton, Raza Hamza, Archie Sharp, Umar Sadiq and Harvey Horn.