Murphys Boxing To Make UFC Fight Pass Debut On May 10 At MGM Springfield

Murphys Boxing is proud to announce that the debut event in their new partnership with UFC Fight Pass will take place on Friday, May 10, 2019 in Springfield, Massachusetts at MGM Springfield.





In the main event, undefeated NABA Super Featherweight Champion, Abraham Nova (14-0, 10 KOs) will return in a 10 round super featherweight bout against an opponent to be announced.

Nova, who hails from nearby Albany, New York, recently entered the WBA’s Top 10 Rankings and will be making his highly anticipated 2019 debut under the Murphys Boxing banner. After an amateur career that saw ‘Super’ go 167-11 and win multiple national titles, Nova has been on the fast track as a professional having fought an unheard of 11 times in the past two years.

“I truly feel I am ready to take on anyone in the Top 10.”, explains the confident young fighter who just celebrated his 25th birthday in January.





“I hope to be in position for a mandatory shot at the WBA world title by the end of the year. I am staying focused, having a great training camp and I intend to make a statement to the rest of the division on May 10th.”

In dual co-features, two undefeated boxers from the Murphys Boxing stable will see action on the card that will stream live exclusively on UFC Fight Pass, the world’s largest subscription service for combat sports.

NABF Jr. Featherweight Champion, William Foster III (9-0, 6 KOs), who fought 5 times in 2018, will enter the ring for the second time this year against an opponent to be named in a 6 round junior featherweight bout. At only 25 years old, the New Haven, Connecticut resident, whose older brother is Murphys Boxing’s own undefeated NABA Light Heavyweight Champion, Charles Foster, is fast becoming one of New England’s most talked about prospects displaying the rare combination of power and speed only seen in elite level fighters.

Power punching prospect, Carlos Gongora (15-0, 12 KOs) will take on Argentina’s Damien Ezequiel Bonelli (23-6, 20 KOs) in an 8 round middleweight bout. The 2x Olympian from Ecuador won the WBC South American Middleweight Title this past February in his native country against then undefeated Jesus Aviles with a highlight reel KO.

Gongora, who is on the cusp of a world ranking, is in talks for his national television debut this summer and is hoping a big win against a fellow power puncher like Bonelli will seal the deal.

In keeping with the event’s international spirit, Murphys Boxing latest signing, Luis Arcon Diaz (6-0, 6 KOs), an undefeated Olympian from Venezuela will return to action against Argentina’s Jose Aubel (8-3, 7 KOs) in a 6 round welterweight bout. Diaz who made his east coast debut last month against Zach Ramsey, looked sensational, dropping the usually durable veteran multiple times before scoring a second round stoppage to continue his KO streak.

Representing the Boston area, James Perella (2-0, 2 KOs), who turned professional last month on Murphys Boxing’s St. Patrick’s Day Clash and followed up his knockout debut just two weeks later on Murphy’s Mayhem at Melrose card, will look to make it 3 straight KOs when he takes on an opponent to be named in a 4 round welterweight bout.

Rounding out the card will be two of Springfield’s own, lightweight, Calixto Cruz (1-0) and welterweight DJ Whitley (4-1-1) who will both appear in separate 4 round contests against opponents to be named.

“We’re incredibly excited to make our debut on UFC Fight Pass. Dana (White) is a good friend and we’re thankful that he’s taken notice of the incredible roster of fighters that Murphys Boxing currently has.”, says Murphys Boxing founder, Ken Casey.

“We’re excited to have a platform for combat sports fans around the world to experience the thriving boxing scene we have created here in New England and to introduce them to several fighters, like Abraham Nova, who we feel will be world champions. To promote the first ever boxing event to be held at an incredible venue like MGM Springfield and to have it air live as our debut on UFC Fight Pass is going to make for a historic night for Murphys Boxing.”

Murphys Boxing’s UFC Fight Pass Debut takes place on Friday, May 10th at MGM Springfield in Springfield, Massachusetts (1 MGM Way, Springfield, MA. 01103). Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at: www.murphysboxing.com and www.mgmspringfield/entertainment. The entire event will stream live on UFC Fight Pass at www.ufc.tv.