Murphys Boxing St. Patrick’s Day clash to air on Facebook

By overwhelming demand, Murphys Boxing is excited to announce the near sold out 4th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Clash this Saturday, March 16th at the House of Blues in Boston, Massachusetts will be streamed live worldwide at www.facebook.com/dropkickmurphys in association with FightNight Live.





In addition to the highly anticipated night of fights being broadcast online, the Dropkick Murphys matinee show at the same venue prior to the stacked card will stream for free as well.

“With the event about to sell out and with interest from literally all over the world, we knew we had to make the night available for both boxing and music fans to experience.”, explains, Murphys Boxing founder and Dropkick Murphys frontman, Ken Casey.

“Through our friends at FightNight Live, the Dropkick Murphys Facebook page will be airing our matinee show in it’s entirety just prior to the fights as well as the full boxing event which I feel is the best card we’ve ever put together. We’re excited to let fans around the world see what makes our annual hometown St. Patrick’s Day shows and the St. Patrick’s Day Clash so special.”





Headlining the stacked card will be Whitman, Massachusetts’ Mark DeLuca (22-1, 13 KOs). The current NABA Super Welterweight Champion, is ranked #10 in the world by the WBA and will defend his title against Connecticut’s Jimmy Williams (16-1-1, 5 KOs) in an all New England 10 round battle.

DeLuca is coming off the highest profile win of his career this past October when he fought on the undercard of Demetrius Andrade’s world title fight at TD Garden which was shown worldwide on DAZN. DeLuca won a unanimous decision in what was an immediate rematch of the only blemish on his record, a split decision loss to Walter Wright, considered by most in attendance to be a robbery. Now the Murphys Boxing fighter finds himself, not only one of the most popular fighters in New England, but also in contention for a world title shot later this year.

In the co-main event, one of boxing’s favorite characters, Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan (29-3, 20 KOs) will make his return to Boston, where he has amassed a huge following, to take on Worcester, Massachusetts’ Khiary Gray (16-4, 12 KOs) in what promises to be an action packed 8 round battle.

The Cork, Ireland native who is promoted by Murphys Boxing in association with Golden Boy Promotions has moved down to the junior middleweight division where he is looking to make a splash in 2019 after finishing last year with a unanimous decision victory in his home country against the 40 fight veteran, Gabor Gorbics.

Murphys Boxing’s Charles Foster (17-0, 8 KOs) will put his NABA Light Heavyweight Championship title on the line in a 10 round bout against Chicago’s Mike Jimenez (22-1-2, 14 KOs).

The New Haven, Connecticut based Foster is a world ranked contender (#10 in the WBA) and is fresh off a national television appearance last year when he beat the previously undefeated, Alvin Varmall, Jr. on Showtime. He will face one of his toughest challenges yet against the dangerous, power punching, Jimenez whose only loss came to two-time world title challenger, Jesse Hart.

Ireland’s #1 ranked heavyweight and one of Murphys Boxing’s most popular fighters, Niall Kennedy (12-0-1, 7 KOs) will put his undefeated record on the line in an 8 round fight.

Gorey, Ireland’s ‘Boom Boom’ has become a beloved figure in the Boston boxing scene having fought 10 of his 13 fights in the New England area and he is rapidly moving to a world ranking in the red hot heavyweight division.

In keeping with the holiday’s theme, there will be an all Irish grudge match when Lucan, Ireland’s John Joyce (7-0, 4 KOs) travels to America to take on Cork, Ireland’s Noel Murphy (12-1-1, 2 KOs), who is now based in New York City, in an 8 round welterweight clash that has Irish pride on the line.

South Boston’s Joe Farina (4-1, 3 KOs), who last fought on the undercard of Demetrius Andrade’s middleweight title fight at TD Garden, will look to get back in the winning column in a four round welterweight rematch against New Jersey’s Steve Moore (1-6, 1 KO) who lost a split decision to Farina last year.

The night will be kicked off by the highly anticipated professional debut of Mansfield, Massachusetts welterweight, James Perella. The decorated amateur fighter will turn pro against Woburn, Massachusetts’ Bruno Dias (0-5) in a 4 round contest.