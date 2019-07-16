Murphys Boxing returns to MGM Springfield on August 17

Murphys Boxing is proud to announce their return to MGM Springfield for a special outdoor matinee event on Saturday, August 17, 2019 that will be broadcast live on UFC Fight Pass.





In the main event, NABA Light Heavyweight Champion, Charles Foster (18-0, 9 KOs) will defend his title for the fourth time in a 10 round bout against Russian power puncher, Denis Grachev (19-7-1, 10 KOs).

Foster, who hails from nearby New Haven, Connecticut is ranked #10 in the world by the WBA and is coming off an impressive stoppage victory over Chicago’s once beaten, Mike Jiminez this past March.

Grachev known as ‘Drago’s Son’, is currently on a 3 fight win streak in 2019 and an upset win over Foster would immediately land the Russian back into the world rankings.





“I’m excited to be in the main event at an amazing venue like MGM Springfield.”, explains Foster, the confident southpaw who goes by the nickname, ‘The Truth’.

“I truly feel I am ready to take on anyone in the Top 10. I want to be in position for a shot at a world title next year. On August 17th, I intend to make a statement to the rest of the light heavyweight division by defending my title and stopping Grachev.”

In the 10 round co-main event one of Murphys Boxing’s most popular fighters, Irish heavyweight sensation, Niall Kennedy (13-0-1, 8 KOs) will face one of his toughest tests to date, 2014 USA Olympian, Devin Vargas (20-5, 8 KOs) in a crossroads battle that will put the winner in line for a major opportunity in the red hot division.

‘Boom Boom’ who also serves as a police officer in his hometown of Gorey, Ireland has amassed a sizable Massachusetts based following having fought virtually all of his professional fights in New England winning the state’s heavyweight title in the process.

“I’m excited to be fighting at MGM Springfield. It’s my first time in that area [of Massachusetts] and what an event to be on, getting to share the bill with the talented Charles Foster.”, says the humble heavyweight.

“We are hoping it [the fight] will be for a world ranking and my opponent, I believe, is a former Olympian who has mixed with the top table and who I am sure will bring the best out of me. Training is going exceptionally well. I’m going to put every ounce of blood and sweat into making my little boy, MJ and my wife proud. I am honored and blessed to have Ken and Packie guiding my career and at 35, this is the year where I want to get myself into the top 20 and into massive fights and for that to happen I need to perform on August 17th.”

The undercard will feature several local fighters including:

Shelly Vincent (25-2, 1 KO), the pride of Providence, and a former world title challenger, will make her return in an 8 round featherweight bout against an opponent to be named.

Anthony Velazquez (7-0, 7 KOs), one of the most popular fighters in Springfield, will appear in a 6 round welterweight bout against an opponent to be named.

Derrick Whitley Jr. (5-1-1), who comes from Springfield’s famed fighting Whitley family, will face an opponent to be named in a 6 round welterweight bout.

Ray Jay Bermudez (7-0, 5 KOs) who hails from nearby Albany, New York, will appear in a 6 round super lightweight bout.

Two more additional fights will be announced shortly.

“Our first fight at MGM Springfield in May, which was also our UFC Fight Pass debut, was an amazing night and a total success.”, explains Ken Casey, founder of Murphys Boxing.

“For our return to MGM Springfield we wanted to take it to another level. Having a top 10 world ranked fighter like Charles Foster make a title defense in his backyard, adding Niall Kennedy in a high stakes heavyweight showdown and then making it an outdoor matinee show, we think accomplishes that goal. We can’t wait to be back at MGM Springfield on August 17th.”

Murphys Boxing presents Foster vs. Grachev on Saturday, May 17th at MGM Springfield in Springfield, Massachusetts (1 MGM Way, Springfield, MA. 01103). Doors open at 1pm and the first fight starts at 2pm. Tickets are priced at $45, $75, $100 and $125 go on sale this Friday, July 19th at: www.murphysboxing.com and www.mgmspringfield/entertainment. The entire event will stream live on UFC Fight Pass at www.ufc.tv.