Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Isaac Zarate on Bivol-Pascal card on Nov.24

Murodjon Akhmadaliev (4-0, 3 KOs), age 24, a 2016 Olympic bronze medalist and accomplished amateur originally from Uzbekistan, will make his American television debut in the co-main event of the HBO World Championship Boxing show featuring Dmitry Bivol vs. Jean Pascal fighting for the WBA World Light Heavyweight title at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Saturday, November 24.





Akhmadaliev will face Isaac Zarate of San Pedro, California, (16-3-3, 2 KOs) in a 10-round fight with the WBA Intercontinental Super Bantamweight title at stake. Zarate, age 27, is hot off his upset split decision victory over Horatio Garcia in September.

The bout will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Akhmadaliev lives in Brooklyn, New York, and trains in Indio, California with Joel and Antonio Diaz. “It’s been my dream to fight on HBO where Roy Jones, Manny Pacquiao, and many other great fighters have fought. I can’t believe that I’ll have this opportunity,” said Akhmadaliev. “I’m grateful to my promoter World of Boxing, to Dmitry Bivol for this chance, and of course HBO.

“Don’t miss my fight. I’ll bring the New Drama Show on HBO on November 24th,” promised Akhmadaliev.

“We are very excited that Akhmadaliev will be featured with Dmitry Bivol’s HBO appearance,” said Vadim Kornilov, Akhmadaliev’s manager. “This should be an exciting night of boxing. Akhmadaliev really knows how to get the fans out of their seats. I promise you’ll be sorry if you miss this debut on November 24th.”

As an amateur, Akhmadaliev won the 2012 and 2015 World Championship Silver Medal. In the 2015 final, he knocked down Michael “Mick” Conlan of Ireland, but lost the gold in a controversial decision. He won a Bronze Medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, and closed his amateur career as a 2017 Asian Games Gold Medalist. His amateur record stands at 300 wins with 80 knockouts, against just 15 losses.

After turning professional in 2018 and signing with Andrey Ryabinsky and World of Boxing, Akhmadaliev has now fought four times, with three knockout wins and one decision. A southpaw with power in both hands, it won’t take long for American boxing fans to discover “MJ’s” fan friendly, aggressive style, which should suit him well in the professional ranks and quickly make him a star.

“Every time MJ steps in the ring it is a spectacular show,” said Kornilov, who co-manages Akhmadaliev with Oleg Frolov. “His favorite fighters are Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin and Vasyl Lomachenko, exceptional role models. He wants to become undisputed champion and a major star in his division in the first three years of his career. He is one to watch.”





About Bivol-Pascal: Bivol vs. Pascal is a 12 round fight for Bivol’s WBA Light Heavyweight World Title on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. The event is promoted by Main Events and World of Boxing, and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Tickets range between $50 and $200 and are on sale now through HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com.