Murodjon Akhmadaliev to Start Training Alongside Fellow Countryman Shakhram Giyasov

Uzbekistan’s highly decorated armature standout, Murodjon Akhmadaliev, a 2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist in the bantamweight division, has arrived in Las Vegas to start his professional boxing career, alongside fellow countryman and Olympic teammate, Shakhram Giyasov.

Akhmadaliev, age 23, will have every opportunity to become a big star in the United States. His aggressive style is sure to be fan-friendly, as was the case when he floored Ireland’s Gold Medalist, Michael Conlan, in the 2015 AIBA Men’s Boxing World Championships. Akhmadaliev, a southpaw with power in both hands, believes his style will suit him well as a professional.





“Everyone who has seen me fight, knows I like to be bring intense pressure to my opponent,” said Murodjon Akhmadaliev, who will campaign as a featherweight in the pro ranks. “I have faith that my power will be one of my best attributes when I turn pro, especially at featherweight, where my body feels the strongest. I can’t wait to let my hands go with the little gloves and no headgear. I want to be known as the knockout king, and when I see my opponent hurt, I’m going to do my best to end the fight.”

“America will get a nice treat when they see Akhmadaliev in action,” stated International sports agent, Ruslan Khusinov, who will be managing the careers of both Akhmadaliev and Giyasov, “Akhmadaliev will be one of boxing’s most exciting fighters, just like Giyasov. On social media, they are very popular with their countrymen. They have close to 200,000 combined followers. The people of Uzbekistan are eager these two become world champions. Akhmadaliev is a monster.”

Training Akhmadaliev, will be Justin Gamber, best known for his role as head coach of undefeated super-middleweight contender, Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (16-0, 11 KOs). Gamber feels Akhmadaliev has the talent to be a force in the featherweight division.

“After working the mitts with Akhmadaliev, I can see why he’s so popular, the kid has electrifying punching power,” Justin Gamber said. “With his immense amateur experience, I feel Akhmadaliev will make an immediate impact in the featherweight division.”

Both Akhmadaliev and Giyasov are promotional free agents, but are sought out be several U.S. promoters.





“There is excitement and interest with multiple promoters who want to sign Akhmadaliev and Giyasov,” Ruslan Khusinov concluded. “I feel the same excitement when I came to the States with Gennady Golovkin, who is my good friend. These kids are very hard workers and they are hungry to become world champions. Whoever we decide to sign with, will be very happy.”