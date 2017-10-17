Murat Gassiev and Krzysztof Wlodarczyk fight this Sat.

IBF champion Murat Gassiev and former champion Krzysztof Wlodarczyk will square-off in the closing matchup of the World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight quarter-finals as both men look to move one step closer to capturing the Muhammad Ali Trophy Saturday, October 21 from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. and on AUDIENCE Network.

The winner of this explosive showdown will be on to the WBSS semi-finals and a unification showdown against WBA champion Yunier Dorticos. The cruiserweight semi-finals will feature four world titleholders as these 200-pound champions each look to prove they’re the class of the division.

The first round of WBSS action featured the following cruiserweight matches:

September 9, Berlin – Usyk-Huck, Ali Trophy cruiserweight quarter-final

The first contest of the World Boxing Super Series was the cruiserweight quarter-final between WBO World Champion Aleksandr Usyk and Marco Huck at the Max-Schmeling-Halle.

Ukranian Usyk retained his WBO cruiserweight title and moved on to the next round of the Ali Trophy tournament by stopping German Huck in the 10th round.





The Olympic gold medalist from London 2012 forced his German opponent backwards and dominated with his power throughout the fight which proved why the number one seed is the tournament’s favorite.

In addition, the Ukrainian got new fans all around the world with his charisma inside and outside the ring.

September 23, San Antonio – Dorticos-Kudryashov, Ali Trophy cruiserweight quarter-final

With a combined 41 knockouts over 42 victories, Yunier Dorticos vs. Dmitry Kudryashov at the Alamodome promised an all-action fight. In a fight between two KO artists, Cuban Dorticos showed that he mastered his skill better than his Russian opponent.

The WBA World Champion proved that he is a dangerous challenger for everyone in the tournament when a perfect right hand sent Kudryashov crashing to the canvas in round two. Kudryashov was counted out and Dorticos lived up to his nickname: ‘The KO Doctor’.

September 30, Riga – Briedis-Perez, Ali Trophy cruiserweight quarter-final





10.000 ecstatic fans at the Arena Riga got what they came for: A victory for their hero, WBC World Champion Mairis Briedis when beat Cuban Mike Perez (22-3, 14 KOs) by a 12 round unanimous decision in a very competitive fight.

The judges scored the fight 116-110, 115-111, and 114-112 and paved the way for an explosive quarterfinal: Usyk vs. Briedis!

Featured bouts on October 21 will see Polish contender Mateusz Masternak facing once-beaten Stivens Bujaj in a WBSS cruiserweight reserve match and unbeaten Polish contender Maciej Sulecki taking on former title challenger Jack Culcay.