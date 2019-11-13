Muhsin Cason Returns This Saturday in Baltimore MD

Prince Ranch Boxing’s undefeated cruiserweight prospect, Muhsin “Silent Killer” Cason (5-0, 3KOs), makes his way back to the ring this Saturday, November 16, 2019, against Montez Brown (8-1, 6KO), as the two power-punchers will collide at the La Fontaine Bleue in Glen Burnie, Maryland. The 6-round main event bout is being promoted by Shabazz Brotherz Boxing.





Cason, who is currently riding a three-fight knockout streak, is looking to make it four, as he returns to the cruiserweight division. He’ll be facing his toughest opponent to date against Brown.

“This is a big step up fight for me and I’m looking forward to the challenge,” said Cason, who is managed by Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing. “What’s important is that I put on a great performance. I want people to be excited seeing me fight. With constantly exciting and well-rounded performances, I know I can get to the next level in the sport.”

Montez Brown is coming off the first loss of his career and is looking to make a statement against Cason, who is not looking past him. Cason, who is trained by his brother, former two-time heavyweight world champion, Hasim Rahman, is feeling good going into this fight.





“I have worked very hard in this camp, and I feel I am the best version of myself,” Cason continued. “Brown is a tough opponent, one who offers different challenges than my last few opponents, so I am not looking past him.”

“Cason is a well-coached, terrific fighter, who has all the tools needed to be a world champion.” said manager Greg Hannely. “Cason wants the best fights available and that is what we are looking to provide for him.”

“My brother has learned a lot in the past year, and this is a chance for him to show how hard he has been training in the gym,” said former two-time heavyweight world champion and older brother Hasim Rahman, who also serves as a Prince Ranch Boxing advisor. “We took training camp to California and got some really good work. Muhsin is ready to go!”