Muhammad Waseem vs. John Chuwa on June 22 on ESPN+

Recent world title challenger Muhammad Waseem is proud to be making his long-awaited return to the ring in Glasgow as he looks to begin his journey back to another crack at world honours. The fight will take place on June 22.





Pakistan hero Waseem (8-1, 6 KOs) faces John Chuwa on a huge #MTKFightNight event at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and also live on iFL TV.

It’s Waseem’s first fight since his IBF world title bout with Moruti Mthalane last July, and he’s excited to show everybody what he’s learned since re-locating to Scotland and training alongside the likes of Tyrone McKenna, Tyrone McCullagh, Paddy Barnes, Sam Maxwell and Sean McComb.

Waseem said: “I’ve loved training in the build up to this fight. The Tyrones, Sean, Sam and Paddy are very good guys. We train together and we talk together.





“They’ve become very good friends of mine. They support me and I support them. We are one team and one family. They’re very nice guys.

“I believe I’ll fight again for a world title late this year or in early 2020. I’ll always be ready for another world title shot.

“I have many supporters in my country. They’re all messaging me on social media asking how they can watch the fight. They’re so keen to watch it live and it’s great they’ll all be able to tune in on iFL TV. I tell them all they can watch it there on YouTube!

I also have friends in America. A lot of people know me there because I was at Mayweather’s gym for three years. They’ll all be tuning in on ESPN+ too. I’m so proud to be fighting on these platforms.

I fought on Manny Pacquiao’s card last year and it was big exposure for me. Now, I’m known Stateside and I’m excited to be back on a big American TV platform to remind them of what I can do.”

Waseem is part of a huge #MTKFightNight event in Glasgow, with the main event seeing Lee McGregor put his Commonwealth bantamweight title on the line against Scottish rival Scott Allan.

The card also features Kieran Smith defending his WBC International title against Ivan Montero, Lewis Benson taking on Renald Garrido, plus many more.