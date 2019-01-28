UK Boxing: Kieran Gething; Muhammad Waseem

Kieran Gething believes he’s found the right weight class for him as he prepares to face Henry Janes for the Welsh Area super-lightweight title on Saturday.





Gething (6-2-1) drops down to 140 pounds after previously competing at welterweight, and he has revealed the new methods he has adopted in order to prepare for the change.

Gething said: “I’ve been on a vegan diet so I’ve been approaching this fight differently. It’s been in my mind for a while to try the new weight and it’s something I spoke to my team about prior to my last fight.

“I felt I was an average size welterweight, but I think I’ll be a pretty big super lightweight. People forget that I’m only 24, so I’m still only young.





“It’s nice that I’m fighting for a title straight away again. I don’t want to mess around at lower level, I want these title opportunities.”

It’s already been a successful week for Gething after he was awarded Fight of the Year for his extremely tight contest with Tony Dixon at the BBBofC Welsh Area Boxing Awards over the weekend.

The 24-year-old was delighted with the accolade, and hopes a successful 2019 can lead to more trophies heading his way in the future.

He added: “I was very proud of that. I’ve been going to the Welsh Awards since they started around five years ago, so to be receiving an award myself is great.

“There were some big names there, like Liam Williams who is a fellow MTK fighter, so to be sharing an award ceremony with them is a big honour.

“I want to push on next year and win contest of the year again, but hopefully I won’t leave it that close a fight again! I certainly want to put on a good performance to get in with a shout though. Hopefully I may even be able to win Boxer of the Year too if I can progress how I want to progress.”

MTK Global is delighted to confirm the signing of Pakistani boxing hero Muhammad Waseem.

Flyweight ‘Falcon’ has followed up two medals at the Commonwealth Games as an amateur by excelling since turning professional in 2015 and was only narrowly denied a world title in his ninth fight when outpointed by IBF champion Moruti Mthalane.

As he prepares to make a second assault on the summit of the sport, Waseem is delighted to have signed with the boxing world’s leading management company.

Waseem said: “I’m very excited to be signing for MTK Global. They are one of the best companies in boxing and they do a great job with their fighters.

“I had meetings with MTK Global and they are good people. Hopefully I’m going to fight for a world title soon – hopefully I’ll win it either this year or next year.

“I’m proud to represent the people of Pakistan. I won medals as an amateur so many people know me there. When I win the world title, it will be for my country and I’m excited to do that.

“I’d like a rematch with Mthalane eventually but I’ll leave that up to MTK Global. We’ll discuss what we will do but the goal is clear – I want to become a world champion for myself, for them and for my country.”

MTK Global International Consultant Mike Altamura said: “I’m really excited to sign Muhammad and break into a new market in Pakistan. He’s a world-class talent.

“I’m very confident that with regular activity, he has all the ability to win a world championship in the next 18 months.

“He’s a real gentleman and it’s great to be working with someone with his attitude. I believe he’s a great representative for his people.”

News of Waseem’s first task as an MTK Global fighter will be announced in due course.

