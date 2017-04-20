Muhammad Ali, Pat McCormack and Calum French named in strong Lionhearts team to face Morocco in World Series Boxing

The British Lionhearts has named a strong team for its final group match of the season in the World Series of Boxing (WSB) against the Morocco Atlas Lions this Friday (21 April 2017) in Casablanca.





Rio Olympians, Muhammad Ali and Pat McCormack will be joined in the team by Calum French and overseas selections, Radoslav Pantaleev and Petar Belberov as the Lionhearts looks to finish the regular season with a fifth consecutive victory.

The match will be shown live on BoxNation from 10.00pm on Friday 21 April 2017. BoxNation is available on Sky 437/490HD, Virgin 546, Freeview 255, TalkTalk 415.

The Lionhearts are already guaranteed a passage into the next stage of the competition and a victory in Casablanca will ensure they finish the regular season top of Group B.

Welterweight, Pat McCormack (4-0), light-heavyweight, Pantaleev (4-0) and lightweight, Calum French (1-0), are all unbeaten in WSB and will be looking to build on good performances on their last appearance in the competition when the trio were part of the team which inflicted a 5-0 defeat on Italia Thunder York Hall.

Flyweight, Ali (4-1), competed in the win over Italy and is unbeaten this season in WSB with two wins from two outings. Bulgarian super-heavyweight, Belberov, is making his debut for the Lionhearts.

The Atlas Lions are bottom of group B with one win and four losses and will be looking to avenge the 5-0 defeat inflicted on them by the Lionhearts when the teams met at York Hall in February.

More details on the Lionhearts and WSB are available at http://www.worldseriesboxing.com/ and by following the team on twitter at @Brit_Lionhearts.