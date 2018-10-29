MTK’s huge Christmas show on Dec.7

The likes of Conrad Cummings, Tyrone McCullagh, Paddy Gallagher, Lewis Crocker, Gary Cully, Phil Sutcliffe Jr, Sean McComb, Steven Donnelly, Padraig McCrory and Steve Collins Jr will all star on a Christmas bill at Belfast’s Titanic Exhibition Centre on December 7.





After MTK Global’s highly successful maiden show at the venue on October 5, a follow-up event has been confirmed and will be broadcast live and exclusive on iFL.

Former WBO European middleweight king Cummings continues his resurgence after missing out on the same title earlier in the year. ‘Mr Dynamite’ is closing in on a shot at the Commonwealth belt after a first-round stoppage win last time out.

A current WBO European champion – super-bantamweight McCullagh – is back at the scene of his coronation. ‘White Chocolate’ put on a boxing masterclass against the previously-unbeaten Josh Kennedy that night and is expected to graduate to world level soon.

Another man who sealed a title that night was Belfast local Gallagher, who halted Jay Byrne to claim the BUI Celtic super-welterweight crown. ‘Pat-Man’ seals a swift chance to follow up with further success in his hometown.

The city’s promising welterweight Crocker returns after cruising to 7-0 at Windsor Park and with the likes of Carl Frampton tipping ‘Croc’ as one of the brightest talents around, a fireworks display may be in the offing.

Another young talent looking to force his way into the ‘big time’ sooner rather than later is Naas lightweight Cully, who returns to the same venue at which he rubber-stamped his potential by joining a small handful of fighters to stop Jordan Ellison.

Travelling up from Dublin with a sizeable following will be the popular super-lightweight Sutcliffe Jr. ‘Sucko’ has finally shaken off an injury nightmare and will be keen to resume his push towards title shots.

Bidding to wrap up momentous debut years are former star amateurs McComb and Donnelly, who both took impressive bows in the U.S in October and are back among home fans for their fifth pro bouts.





There are also slots for the unbeaten McCrory, who looks to continue his good form having dispatched Sean McGlinchey last time out and Collins Jr; bidding to bounce back from his Celtic title defeat to Steven Ward at Windsor Park back in July.

