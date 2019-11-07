MTKFightNight from London’s York Hall LIVE on ESPN+ this Saturday

Stream to begin at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT





Conrad “Mr. Dynamite” Cummings and the unbeaten Danny Dignum will square off in a can’t-miss 10-round tilt for the vacant WBO European middleweight title Saturday from London’s York Hall on the latest edition of #MTKFightNight.

Cummings-Dignum and a stacked undercard will stream live on ESPN+, the leading multi-sport streaming service, starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Cummings (17-3-1, 7 KOs) hopes to capture the WBO European middleweight belt for the third time. His second reign ended in March via unanimous decision to top contender Luke Keeler, but he returned to the win column in October with a six-round points victory over veteran Adam Grabiec. Dignum (11-0, 5 KOs), from Essex, England, will make his middleweight debut after fighting at super middleweight and light heavyweight. This is his first scheduled 10-round bout, and he is coming off an eight-round decision over former world title challenger and European welterweight champion Rafal Jackiewicz.

In other action on the ESPN+ stream:

Welterweight contender Michael “The Problem” McKinson (17-0, 2 KOs) will face fellow unbeaten Luis Alberto Varon (17-0-2, 8 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Former world title challenger Liam Walsh (22-1, 15 KOs) will fight longtime British fan-favorite Maxi Hughes (19-4-2, 4 KOs) for the vacant WBO European lightweight belt. Walsh challenged Gervonta Davis for the IBF junior lightweight world title in May 2017 and was knocked out in the third round. He has fought once since taking a nearly two-year sabbatical from the ring. Before facing Davis, he captured British and Commonwealth honors at 130 pounds.





Chantelle Cameron (11-0, 7 KOs) will clash with Argentinian veteran and former two-weight world champion Anahi Ester “La Indiecita” Sanchez (19-4, 11 KOs) in a 10-round final eliminator for the WBC super lightweight world title.

