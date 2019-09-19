World-class Welshman Andrew Selby has always had endless skill. Now it looks like he’s becoming a devastating finisher, too.





‘Superstar’ (12-1, 7 KOs) served up a reminder of his talent in Dubai last weekend; taking half a round to demolish Worawatchai Boonjan with some dazzling combinations.

Now, as he eyes a quick-fire return on the #MTKFightNight at Newcastle’s Eagle Community Arena on September 28 – live on iFL TV, Selby is eager to continue developing his power.

Selby said: “My power is growing by the day. Against Boonjan, I didn’t even go flat out at the beginning and I would have liked the fight to go longer so I could show my skills.





“I don’t think I’ve ever left world level. If you give me a world title shot right now, you’ll see me come out as the winner.

“I don’t know much about the Newcastle boxing scene but I’m looking forward to fighting there. To be honest, when I’m not training I know nothing about boxing!

“I want to fight often now. That’s when I get better and I’m in a better place than I was before thanks to my coach Danny Chapman. He’s pushed me to love it all again.”

Alongside Selby on a busy night on Tyneside are the likes of former Team GB heavyweight Simon Vallily, world-ranked super-bantamweight Thomas Patrick Ward, highly-rated debutant Blane Hyland, the increasingly popular local hero Joseph Laws and many more.

Joseph ‘Benwell Bomber’ Laws is a Newcastle starlet going places

Joseph Laws is a rising undefeated star so popular in Newcastle one of his female fans streaked around ringside to mark his last victory.

‘The Benwell Bomber’ (6-0, 3 KOs) is back at the Eagles Community Arena on another #MTKFightNight on September 28 – to be broadcast live on iFL TV.

An effervescent personality, Laws has defied a tragic start to his life – he struggled through a premature birth that resulted in the death of his twin to regain health and become a promising athlete.

Now with a growing fanbase on Tyneside, he’s determined to reach the limits of his potential; wherever they might be.

The 25-year-old Laws said: “I’m just myself all the time. Some fighters stop being themselves when they progress and act like someone they’re not. I won’t be doing that. Whether I’m playing badminton or chess, I’ll always be me.

“Obviously, sometimes that involves doing stupid things. A few people know that I knocked my front teeth out by going down the local theme park ride head first. There are lots of little stories like that and in general, people think I’m a bit crazy.

“I’m already a big ticket-seller but I don’t make any effort to do that – I’m just being me and people seem to like it. Up the north-east!

“These MTK Global shows are huge for the boxing scene here in Newcastle and I can’t want to be part of it again. I just want to be the best I can be – whether that is at domestic level or as world champion. I want to look back and say: ‘I gave it a go.’”

So… will we see a repeat of the celebratory nudity in the crowd that followed his shutout win over Geiboord Omier back in May?

Laws said: “I didn’t actually know the streaker thing was going to happen. I was stood there in the ring after my fight and I was happy to be announced the winner… then I saw that lass running around!

“For me, it was a good bit of publicity! She’s earned herself a free ticket for my next fight.”

