MTK Scotland confirm Tiffney faces Paulin

It’s an exciting all-Edinburgh clash between two undefeated Featherweights on December 16th as Stephen Tiffney faces Lewis Paulin.

Both men will put their undefeated record on the line in a classic ‘someone’s 0 must go’ encounter at the Paisley Lagoon Centre in the main event for MTK Scotland’s ‘Christmas Cracker’.





Tiffney (8-0, 3 KO’s) claimed the biggest victory of his career earlier this month with a breakout display against former British title challenger Troy James at the Meadowbank Arena.

The Newtongrange favourite controlled the contest from the opening bell and showcased all of his attributes as he earned a wide points victory over the experienced and dangerous James.

The Featherweight showdown was Tiffney’s first over the ten round distance and the switch-hitting undefeated star quashed any doubts over his ability to bridge the round and experience gap as he dominated proceedings.

Paulin (10-0, 2 KO’s) faces the toughest test of his career on December 16th as he puts his undefeated record on the line. The Edinburgh native has looked impressive in each of his previous contests and will be looking to make a big statement on fight night.

The slick-southpaw has had an excellent year, stopping his last two opponents inside the scheduled distance and will be hoping for a similar outcome to close out the year with his own breakout performance.





The winner of this quality contest will be firmly in contention for British and Commonwealth opportunities and it’s set to be a fight of the year contender as both men hope to assert dominance and establish themselves as the top Featherweight prospect in Scottish boxing.

Tickets for the event will be on sale next week and available from both boxers directly via social media, or alternatively through the Tickets Scotland website.