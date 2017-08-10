MTK Scotland’s British title double header set for BoxNation on October 6th

MTK Global are delighted to announce MTK Scotland’s ‘Capital Collision’ at Meadowbank Arena will be screened live on BoxNation, featuring two British title contests in the double main event.

An exciting Cruiserweight clash awaits as Edinburgh’s Stephen Simmons (17-2, 7 KO’s) attempts to capture the Lonsdale belt at the first opportunity against Blackpool’s British champion Matty Askin (22-3-1, 14 KO’s). It’s home advantage for Simmons and the atmosphere will be fever pitch at the Meadowbank Arena.

Simmons has been in impressive form lately, claiming two victories in 2017 with dominant performances to bounce back from a controversial points defeat to WBO International champion Noel Gevor in Germany last October.





Askin lifted the English Cruiserweight title in March 2016 and followed that display with a big victory over the highly-touted Tommy McCarthy in Manchester, earning a vacant British title opportunity in the process and produced an excellent performance to stop the previously undefeated Craig Kennedy in the sixth round to claim the British title.

Inverness Heavyweight Gary Cornish (24-1, 12 KO’s) has the chance to make history as he aims to become Scotland’s first ever British Heavyweight champion against Norwich’s Sam Sexton (23-3, 9 KO’s) for the vacant title.

The rearranged contest is set to be an explosive clash between two hard-hitting Heavyweights. Cornish has rebuilt impressively since suffering his only defeat to current WBA and IBF world champion Anthony Joshua, notching up three consecutive victories in the process.

Former Commonwealth champion Sexton has yet to feature in 2017 but displayed his power-punching with two victories in 2016, stopping both of his opponents inside the distance.





It’s set to be another huge night for Scottish boxing, broadcast live on BoxNation and further title bouts will be announced in the next few days.

Tickets are on sale now priced £40, £60 and £150 VIP Ringside.