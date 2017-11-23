MTK Global weekend preview

Connor “ready to go” for 10-rounder at the Dome.

Danny ‘Cassius’ Connor insists he will upset Maxi Hughes’ title ambitions when the pair clash in a 10-rounder at the Doncaster Dome on Saturday night.

Connor (17-9-2) is unbeaten in six bouts since his 2014 Prizefighter loss to Michael Devine, with the 31-year-old MTK Global fighter aiming to claim his third win of the year against former British title challenger Hughes (17-3-2).

“I’m all ready to go,” said Connor, a former Southern Area champion. “I’ve done an eight-week camp and I’ve been training in a few places, doing my own thing,” continued the Carshalton-based welterweight.

“I want to get him [Hughes] out of there and look good whatever way I do it and I want to show everyone how good I am. I’ve had a bit of notice for this one, so I’m going to go in there and do a job.”

“Hughes has only lost to top domestic level – Scotty Cardle and Martin Ward – so he’s a good fighter, who’s been in with good opponents at a high level. I think I’ve got him at a good time because he’s looking to push back into title contention and I’m going to upset those plans and do the business.”

Maxwell taps into Team GB experience

for trip to Germany

Former Commonwealth medallist set to feature on world heavyweight title-fight undercard.

Former Commonwealth Games medallist Sam Maxwell plans on tapping into his Elite amateur experience when he travels to Germany this weekend.

MTK-Global-backed Maxwell (4-0) features on the undercard of the WBA (regular) world heavyweight title clash between Manuel Charr and Alexander Ustinov in Oberhausen, taking on Romanian Oszkar Fiko in a six-round light-welterweight bout on Saturday.

Aiming for his fifth victory following a first-round knockout win over Hungarian Gyula Tallosi in Leeds last month, Maxwell has his first pro fight in mainland Europe.

“I still had my fitness from my last fight and I’ve just been trying to maintain that, keep my sharpness and I’ll be ready to go on Saturday,” said Maxwell.

“This is a massive show – it takes my back to my GB days going away. I’ve got a good routine and I’m looking forward to going out there and performing because I’m used to travelling away,” continued the 29-year-old, who believes he has adapted well to the paid ranks.

“I feel like a completely different fighter to be honest. I reached a high standard as an amateur, but I feel like my coach Georgie [Vaughan] has helped me transition into the pros well and my style has changed a lot. It’s just minor changes, but it’s made me a much better fighter,” added the London-born Liverpudlian, who travels to Germany on Friday.

Welborn set to shake off the rust ahead

of a big return in 2018

Middleweight returns to the ring eight months on from Morrison upset.

Jason Welborn hopes to tee up a big fight in 2018 after he shakes off his ring rust this weekend in the Black Country.

Welborn (21-6) returns to the ring eight months to the day since his upset victory over Marcus Morrison in Manchester, with the 31-year-old coming up against Spanish journeyman Christian Hoskin Gomez (6-27-4) at the Imperial Banqueting Suite in Bilston on Saturday night.

“I’m looking forward to getting back out, it’s been a bit frustrating waiting around,” said Welborn. “We’d thought a big fight was coming, but it looks like that will come early next year. We’re just aiming to get out and get a good performance.”

“I’ve tried to maintain my fitness and it’s been an enjoyable camp. I wanted a bigger fight, but it’s good to be in there now and get a fight in before Christmas,” continued the West Brom-based middleweight, who trains out of MTK Birmingham under Séamus Macklin and Will Stokes.

“My trainers have said to me: ‘don’t be eager in this one’. These journeymen come to have a go, so I don’t want to get caught or get cut. I just want to show my levels and if a stoppage comes, it comes. I just have to get the win and look good doing it.”

Beech aims to hit Guillen for six in Bilston

Walsall featherweight keen to bag some rounds against Guillen.

James Beech Jr is looking forward to his first six-rounder at the Imperial Banqueting Suite in Bilston.

Walsall featherweight Beech (4-0) takes on rugged Barcelona-based Nicaraguan Elvis Guillen (9-33-4) and the 20-year-old is hoping to get some welcome rounds in after stopping Leeds’ Russ Midgley in three less than eight weeks ago.

“I’m feeling really good,” said Beech. “I’m on weight and ready to do the business. I’ve had my hardest camp to date because I boxed at the end of September and went straight from that last camp into this one.”

“Guillen went the distance against some good names, so I’m looking forward to getting in there and looking good. I’m keen to get the rounds in and I’d be happy to do the six rounds.”

“The four rounds is a bit erratic and you don’t really get a chance to enjoy it,” said Beech, who boxes out of Great Wyrley BC under trainer Peter Hickenbottom and at MTK Birmingham.

Downer on the up ahead of his pro debut at York Hall

Bedford cruiserweight makes his paid bow against Bilic

Bedford cruiserweight Conroy Downer is “buzzing” ahead of his pro debut at York Hall as he prepares to make his paid bow against Croatian journeyman Toni Bilic.

A former sparring partner of Dillian Whyte and Matt Skelton, the 26-year-old claimed three Home Counties titles and an ABA novice heavyweight title as an amateur.

Ahead of his four-rounder, the MTK Global-backed Downer said: “I’m buzzing for my debut. It’s a dream come true and something I’ve always wanted since I was a youngster really.”

“The main reason I’m doing it is to create a platform for me to help change lives because in my work I run an organisation that supports people and help people who have been written off by society. It’s showing people that if you believe in yourself and have a positive mindset, anything is possible,” continued Downer, who runs Reactiv8 the Nation with his wife.

“I haven’t looked at my opponent. I’m just trusting my team that they’re making the right moves,” said the Bedford man, who trains out of Kingsheath Gym in Northampton. I know I have what it takes to compete at a high level, this is just a stepping stone,” added the Jamaican-born cruiserweight.”

PROFILES:

Name: Danny ‘Cassius’ Connor

Record: 17-9-2 (2 KO)

Age: 31

From: Carshalton

BoxRec: http://boxrec.com/en/boxer/529796

Twitter: @cassius_connor

Name: Sam Maxwell

Record: 4-0 (3 KO)

Age: 29

From: Liverpool (born: London)

BoxRec: http://boxrec.com/en/boxer/771792

Twitter: @SamMaxwell88

Name: Jason Welborn

Record: 21-6 (7 KO)

Age: 31

Based: West Brom

BoxRec: http://boxrec.com/en/boxer/342048

Twitter: @welborn12

Name: James Beech Jr

Record: 4-0 (1KO)

Age: 20

From: Walsall

BoxRec: http://boxrec.com/en/boxer/785420

Twitter: @JamesBeech97

Name: Conroy Downer

Record: 0-0

Age: 26

From: Bedford (Born: Jamaica)

BoxRec: http://boxrec.com/en/boxer/817382

Twitter: @cdboxing