MTK Global unveils trio of world-level tournaments

MTK Global is proud to announce a trio of ‘Golden Contract’ tournaments featuring title-holders and world-ranked stars from all over the world.





The three competitions will take place at featherweight, super-lightweight and light-heavyweight with eight fighters in each category competing for huge prizes; the ultimate reward being a lucrative contract with one of the world’s leading promoters.

The winner of each tournament will land a two-year, five-fight deal that guarantees six-figure purses for every fight along with global exposure.

To add to the excitement, fighters will not know their opponents until fight week, at the start of which the highly anticipated draws will be made. All titles held will be on the line in each fight and knockout bonuses are also on offer.





MTK Global President Bob Yalen said: “This is a landmark announcement for the company, for the boxers participating, and for the boxing fans. We have no doubt the ‘Golden Contract’ series will capture everyone’s imagination.

“We’ve all seen the success of similar competitions over the years but this takes things a step further with its layered reward system and the big incentives offers.

“The fans are already sure to win because the big names and fast-emerging elite prospects will be throwing everything at trying to win these tournaments – not just for the immediate rewards, but for the future opportunities presented as well. Action is guaranteed throughout the course of the tournaments.

“MTK Global is proud to provide this unique programming to its US broadcast outlet Top Rank on ESPN+ and is also already in talks with British and European broadcast partners.”

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan added: “This is fantastic news for all concerned.

“The major statements just keep on coming and we believe these tournaments can become a mainstay of boxing in the future.

“When you think about it, this format ensures everyone gets what they want. The fighters are booked in for a period of activity, the promoters can assess who the main men are and the fans get to watch all the entertainment unfold.

“I now can’t wait to see which fighters make the final cut and line up for the quarter-finals.”

Three quarter-finals nights will take place in October / November, three semi-finals nights in February / March and the all-important finals will be staged in May / June.

Stay tuned for the announcements of which fighters will compete in the tournaments.