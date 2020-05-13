MTK Global to hold ‘Big Boxing Quiz’

MTK Global is pleased to announce they will be holding a ‘Big Boxing Quiz’ live on Zoom at 8 pm GMT this Saturday (May 16) – with the money raised being used to purchase PPE equipment for care homes.

The ongoing pandemic has caused a significant impact around the world, and care homes have been significantly affected, with thousands of deaths sadly caused.

To help during this crisis, Barry Jones and Terry Kavanagh will host MTK Global’s jam-packed quiz full of boxing questions, with everybody eligible to play by purchasing an online ticket for the event.

Once a ticket has been purchased, they will be added to the Zoom call for Saturday’s night of entertainment, with all of the money raised going directly to helping care homes.

An online ticket for the quiz costs £5 and can be purchased HERE. All participants will be sent the link via email for the live Zoom broadcast on Saturday ahead of the online event. Entries will close at 11:59 pm on Friday, May 15.

Quizzing has become extremely popular in recent weeks as families and friends look to keep themselves occupied, so if you fancy yourself as a boxing expert, and want to help raise money for an incredible cause, this is your chance to do so.

Questions will cover all aspects of boxing from its inception right up to modern-day trivia with some laughs along the way.

Saturday night is synonymous with boxing, so while we can’t have live fight nights to entertain us, we can look to the past & immerse ourselves in boxing knowledge to fill the void.

