MTK Global to co-manage Italian sensation Vianello

Italy’s leading heavyweight hope Guido Vianello (3-0, 3 KOs) will now be co-managed by MTK Global and S-Jam Boxing.





‘The Gladiator’ has wowed American fans with a hat-trick of early knockout victories since turning professional and also impressed lineal world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury during the pair’s sparring sessions.

As he looks to accelerate his rise up the rankings, the 25-year-old from Rome – a 2016 Olympian – is delighted to be the focus of MTK Global and S-Jam Boxing’s first project together.

Vianello said: “I’m very excited my team at S-Jam Boxing and MTK Global have come together to support me. This is only going to help elevate me to the top and to become world heavyweight champion.





“I want to fight in my home country very soon and make my country proud and with S-Jam Boxing and MTK Global working together, I know this can happen.

“I’m excited to see where my passion and the dual forces of S-Jam and MTK Global can take me. Watch this space!”

MTK Global International Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan said: “This is a great moment for MTK Global, S-Jam Boxing and of course for Guido.

“Everyone knows the rich history of Italian heavyweight boxing with the likes of Primo Carnera. We’ve faith Guido can create his own legacy and we welcome the opportunity to help him do so.

“We’re delighted to kick off our working relationship with S-Jam Boxing in such style and the future is an exciting one for all concerned.”

S-Jam Boxing co-founder Sam Jones added: “We’re very happy to be working with Jamie Conlan and the team at MTK Global on furthering the development and the career of Guido Vianello, one of the most exiting up and coming heavyweights in the world right now.

“Guido is already Italy’s biggest boxing star and is quickly making a name for himself on the world stage with a view to bringing big-time boxing back to Italy. With S-Jam and MTK Global in his corner, the future looks very, very exciting.”

Vianello has halted his three professional opponents to date in less than four rounds collectively; most recently blasting Lawrence Gabriel aside in just 49 seconds on the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Anthony Crolla undercard in Los Angeles.

News of Vianello’s next assignment will be forthcoming in due course.

