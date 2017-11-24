MTK Global recruit Tey Lynn-Jones and George Hennon

Essex middleweight Lynn-Jones has built a record of 8-1 record since his professional debut in March of last year and is coming off the back of a points victory over Lithuanian journeyman Deividas Sajauka last October.

‘Teysty’ will fight on MTK Global’s ‘Pride and Glory show’ next week, which will feature the ring return of former British heavyweight champion David Price, in Brentwood on December 2, with the 23-year-old set to take on former English title challenger Harry Matthews.

“I’m buzzed to be signing with MTK,” said Lynn-Jones. “They have grown massively in a short period of time. They’re enjoying great exposure and expanding, not only in the UK but all over the globe, and working with boxers who are aiming for the top.

“I’m looking forward to being part of a new and exciting team. They share my vision of working towards a fantastic 2018.”

Kent welterweight George Hennon (4-1) turned professional in June, 2015 but he has not fought since a four-round points win nearly a year-and-a-half ago.

The 23-year-old is eager to make up for lost time when he takes on undefeated 9-0 prospect Sanjeev Sahota over six rounds on the undercard of Frank Warren’s December 9 show, which will be co-headlined by world champions James DeGale and Lee Selby, at London’s Copper Box Arena.

“I’m delighted to join MTK Global and I can’t wait to showcase my skills on December 9th at the Copper Box on the James DeGale undercard,” said Hennon. “This is a great opportunity and it’s fantastic to have MTK behind me.”

MTK Global’s Events Coordinator Lee Eaton welcomed the two new signings to the MTK Team.

“Tey’s 8-1 now and hoping to push on to titles,” said Eaton. “We’re happy to be building up our MTK London stable and looking forward to 2018 when we’ll have more champions and hopefully Tey will be one of them.

“I’ve seen George box a few times now and he’s got real potential. He was keen to sign with MTK and we’ve got him a good fight next month on Frank Warren’s show where he’ll be out to cause an upset.”