MTK Global will return to Glasgow’s Emirates Arena

MTK Global will stage its third show at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena on March 22 – live and exclusive on iFL TV.





After a highly-successful fight night at the impressive venue in November 2018, MTK Global provides another chance for some of Scotland’s leading talents to entertain their fans.

The previous show included a nip-and-tuck super-lightweight clash between Tyrone McKenna and Lewis Benson, a hard-fought British title fight between Kash Farooq and Iain Butcher plus a victory for world-ranked Kieran Smith.

With the likes of Smith, Butcher and Benson joining former WBC world youth champion Michael McGurk, two-time Commonwealth medallist Reece McFadden and highly-rated debutant Jack Turner on the card, MTK Global President Bob Yalen has championed the news.





Yalen said: “It’s great to be back at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena so quickly after November’s memorable card there.

“The Benson vs. McKenna fight really caught the imagination of the public and then the headline act was Butcher’s valiant attempt to relieve Kash Farooq of the British title. It was an eventful night but we’re determined to ensure our return is an even greater success.

“As well as some names already firmly established in the professional ranks, we’ve got the likes of young Reece looking to follow-up his eye-catching debut. No doubt he’ll bring some vocal support from Motherwell again.”

Alex Steedman and Barry Jones – arguably the best commentary team in boxing – have joined MTK Global and will now broadcast on iFL TV.

Scottish anchor Steedman and former world super-featherweight champion Jones have built glowing reputations over a number of years and will become the voices of MTK Global’s fight nights.

Steedman said: “I believe the future of the sport is the streaming of boxing. It’s a ‘boom time’ to be a fan and that looks to be the direction in which it’s heading.

“I think Barry is the best in the business at what he does. We’ve worked together from the start and it’s a great coup getting him on board. It seems fitting we’re making this move together.

“I was commentating on his very first gig up in Scotland around seven years ago and he knew what to do straight away. He has a talent. He also happens to be just about the funniest man I’ve ever met – the fans are in for some great entertainment with him.

“It feels like we’re going right into the heartlands of boxing across the UK – Scotland, Wales, northern England. It’s grass-roots boxing and with such great access to the fighters, we’ll be telling their stories week-by-week.”

Welshman Jones, who won the WBO world title by outclassing Wilson Palacio at Millwall’s London Arena in 1997, is equally thrilled to be continuing the partnership.

Jones said: “MTK Global has already shown it’s fully committed to building something special. To create stars of the future, you have to do it from the ground up and they’re doing that by going around the countries with the brand.

“We are going where other promoters don’t go. Giving fighters opportunities is what MTK Global is all about. There are bound to be some gems unearthed – world champions who didn’t come from the top amateur teams.

“In Alex, you have a fantastic commentator not only to listen to but to work with. We’ve already done all kind of fights together from Canelo vs. GGG to the smallest small-hall shows.

“We’re so excited by this move. The project has such huge and exciting potential and we’re looking forward to getting stuck in.”

Sophie de Stefano, who will work with the pair as a co-presenter, added: “Things are going from strength to strength with these shows because MTK Global keeps pushing the barriers. Having these two gentlemen in the commentary seats is another great landmark.

“We are always trying to provide a better experience for those tuning in on iFL TV and we’re all set to raise the bar again in 2019.”

MTK Global kicks off a colossal year of shows at the home of British boxing – York Hall – on February 22.

