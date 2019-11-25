MTK Global signs world champion Zamora

MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of WBC world female flyweight champion Ibeth Zamora.





Zamora (30-6, 12 KOs) is a two-weight world champion, having won the WBC flyweight title last year, whilst she also held the WBC light-flyweight belt from 2013 to 2017.

She said: “I’m delighted to sign with MTK Global. Women’s boxing is going from strength to strength, and I’m excited to see how they can help boxing not only in Mexico but throughout the world.

“As women, all we want is an opportunity to show not only here in Mexico but worldwide that we are some of the best boxers of today. We want everyone to see our capabilities and that as an indigenous woman we can enter the world of boxing.





“Since 2004 I started training and it all started for health because I was suffering from bulling in school due to childhood obesity. Now my style is to move forward and press throughout the fight.”

MTK Global Head of Business Development Dr. Mirko Wolf said: “Ibeth Zamora is the first female world champion that is joining MTK Global and we believe that her story is really unique.

“She is from the ancient Otomi tribe in Mexico who used to be the mercenaries of the Aztecs so she has the fighting spirit in her blood.





“Ibeth is already a star in Mexico but her skills and her story deserve to be shown to the world so we are very excited to help Ibeth reach the next stage of her career.”

MTK GLOBAL TO OPEN ACADEMIES ACROSS UK

MTK Global is thrilled to confirm a partnership with The Academy of Sports & Education that will see Boxing & Education academies set up throughout the UK

The partnership will see a revolutionary approach to the sport and its relationship with education, with the 16-18 age group benefiting from a Boxing Academy Programme from January 2020.





A range of qualifications and pathways – encompassing an innovative e-learning portal where desirable – will be available within the new system; equipping young people with the opportunities to work towards a career in sport whether that be as a professional boxer, a coach, a sports therapist, a journalist, a physiotherapist or a teacher.

With MTK Global already boasting over 300 stars of today across combat sports, CEO Sandra Vaughan is enthusiastic over the creation of a landmark system aimed at nurturing the stars of tomorrow.

Vaughan said: “This is a fantastic agreement and we are delighted to be working with the Academy of Sports & Education.

“What is so crucial about this new mechanism is that it encourages youngsters to continue learning both inside and outside the ring.

“Now, pursuing excellence as a boxer and continuing to study are no longer so mutually exclusive and we hope to continue to break down those barriers to aspiring fighters targeting self-improvements in a variety of areas.

“This is just the start of another positive strand of MTK Global and ties in with our work to affect change in as many communities as possible.”

Phil Ridgwell, Academy of Sport and Education’s Boxing Ambassador said: “We are thrilled to be working with MTK Global on this programme. The opportunity to partner with one of the biggest names in combat sports is exciting for all of us at the Academy.

“More importantly, we are convinced that through this partnership, we can give young people the chance not only to forge a fantastic career in sport, but to keep them on the right track in what are challenging times for young people across the country. We can’t wait to get started.”

A range of qualification options will be available for participants, including BTECs, sports traineeships, Foundation Degrees and more.