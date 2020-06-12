MTK Global signs unbeaten star Jack Bateson

MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of undefeated super-bantamweight star Jack Bateson.

Leeds hero Bateson (11-0, 3 KOs) has looked perfect in his professional career since turning professional in 2017, having had an incredible amateur career which included winning the ABAs twice and securing a European bronze medal.

The 26-year-old is already a superstar throughout Yorkshire, and he’s thrilled to now continue his journey alongside MTK Global.

Bateson said: “I am very excited. I know that MTK Global is the best management team in the business. I’ve seen what they’ve done for other boxers over the years and I am confident that they can do the same for me. I look forward to a successful journey together and trust them in helping me achieve my dreams.

“It’s great to be part of the same team as some of the biggest names in boxing. MTK have helped these guys get to the level they’re at now so it just shows what’s achievable with hard work and a great team behind you. I know I’m in good hands.

“I’m very happy with how my professional career has started. I’ve had 11 fights since turning professional back in September 2017 after a successful amateur career. My Dad Mark has guided my career so far and promoted most of the shows that I’ve headlined too.

“I’ve boxed on some big stages already, like Elland Road football stadium and the First Direct Arena on the undercards of Josh Warrington. I’ve had some great nights fighting in my home city of Leeds with my people behind me, but now I’m ready to take things up a level following a good couple of years of learning.

“I’m confident that MTK Global will take me to that next level now and hopefully it won’t be too long before I’m headlining the big cards in the city myself. I’m really excited to get started.

“My dream has always been to one day win a world title and pick up other titles along the way, including the British. I know I’ve got a long way to go but fully believe that I will get there. With MTK behind me I know that the opportunities will come my way as long as I keep winning and doing my job.”

News on when Bateson will have his first bout as an MTK Global fighter will be announced in due course.

